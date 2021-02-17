Lady Braves to host Francis Marion Wednesday

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team will make a quick stop home on Wednesday when the Braves lace up to take on Peach Belt Conference rival Francis Marion in a 5:30 p.m. contest at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The event is closed and spectators will not be admitted.
Fans follow the action for free via a live video stream on the UNCP Sports Network with Jon Gross handling the play-by-play duties. The matchup can also be followed via a live statistics link provided by UNCP.
The Braves (2-7, 2-6 PBC) put the kibosh on a four-game skid on February 10 when they put together a late rally and eventually knocked off visiting Augusta in overtime. It was the second home win of the season for the Braves who trailed the Jaguars, 51-46, with 37 seconds left, but used a layup from Gabby Smith to send the game into an extra period.
UNCP is averaging better than 59 points per game (59.8) on its home floor this season, nearly 10 points per game (50.6) better than when it has ventured away from Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court in 2020-21. The Braves have turned the ball over just 10 times in half of their home appearances this season, and have held opponents to just 68.0 points per game in their home arena.
Junior Gabby Smith maintains a team-best 13.8 points per game (10th PBC) scoring average this season, and has led the Braves in scoring in seven of its nine outings. The Western Carolina transfer has shot nearly 50 percent (24-for-49) over the last four games, and connected on a season-best seven field goals in losses to then-No. 16 North Georgia and Young Harris during that span.
Francis Marion leads the all-time series, 44-26, but the home team has won the last four matchups, including a 66-55 victory for the Patriots on Feb. 26, 2020, in Florence, S.C. Fifteen of the 70 previous meetings (21.4%) have been decided by two or less possessions, including nine that have been won by three or less points. Close games are not the norm in the series though, as 42 matchups have been won by 10 or more points, including nine that have been routs of 20 points or more.
The Patriots (0-8, 0-7 PBC) have now dropped nine-straight games dating back to the 2019-20 season finale at Clayton State in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Francis Marion has lost all eight of its contests this season, including an 81-61 home setback to then-No. 2 Lander on Saturday. Adversity has struck as well for the squad as evidenced by five-straight games from January 16-30 being postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Francis Marion is averaging 58.6 points per game (9th PBC) this season, but offsets the offensive output by surrendering 74.6 points an outing (12th PBC). Opponents have shot at a 42.6 percent success rate against the Patriots defense in 2020-21, and the Patriots will head into Wednesday’s contest at -10.9 in the rebounding column (12th PBC). Six of FMU’s eight losses this season have come by double digits, including a pair of 20+-point setbacks.
Freshman Lauryn Taylor has assumed the role as the go-to player for Francis Marion, and heads into the week leading the team with a 13.8 points per game scoring average, as well as a team-best 8.5 rebounds per game (T-5th PBC). Taylor has cracked double digits in the scoring column in three of her four starts in 2020-21, and tallied double-double outings against both Augusta and nationally-ranked Lander. She scored a season-best 23 points on 10-of-16 field goal shooting in the loss to Clayton State on February 6.
Francis Marion has shot just 30.3 percent away from the Smith University Center in 2020-21, and is averaging just 52.8 points per game in opponent arenas this season as well. That span includes a 35-point performance in a loss to league-leading Lander on January 13 in which the Patriots mustered just 13-of-58 (.224) shooting from the field.