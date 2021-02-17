Twice as nice: St. Pauls girls beat Whiteville to win 2nd straight TRC title

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Josh McNair, 24, attempts a layup over Whiteville’s Kyle Hall, 12, during Tuesday’s game in St. Pauls. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson, 10, attempts a layup over Whiteville’s Marnasia Smith, 5, during Tuesday’s game in St. Pauls. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian The St. Pauls girls basketball team celebrates as time expires in their 67-48 win over Whiteville Tuesday in St. Pauls. The win clinched the Three Rivers Conference championship for the Bulldogs. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian The St. Pauls girls basketball team celebrates after their 67-48 win over Whiteville Tuesday in St. Pauls. The win clinched the Three Rivers Conference championship for the Bulldogs.

ST. PAULS — When Mike Moses took over the St. Pauls girls basketball program four years ago, winning a Three Rivers Conference championship would have been hard to imagine.

Tuesday night the program clinched its second such title in a row with a 67-48 home win over Whiteville in a de facto conference championship game.

“It’s definitely been a blessing to have these girls and go through the process,” Moses said. “It’s a little bit sweeter when you had to work for it, and like the kids say, get it out the mud. And that’s what we did. This wasn’t a program that was inherited and I had to keep it going; we actually had to build it up. The girls are excited; I’m excited. Whiteville played a heck of game, they hit tough shots, they stayed in the game, and I told the girls before the game, every championship game we’ve played in has been hard.”

“It’s very rewarding,” senior guard T.J. Eichelberger said. “We wasn’t handed anything, we worked from the first day I walked in these doors. It just felt like our hard work paid off.”

The win ultimately came by a comfortable margin, but Whiteville (6-4, 5-1 TRC) was difficult for St. Pauls (10-0, 6-0 TRC) to put away. The Wolfpack made some difficult shots throughout the game, including at times when the Bulldogs were threatening to pull away; those spurts often brought the lead back to single digits.

“They just hit shots,” Moses said. “They’re tough kids and they hit tough shots. My hats off to Coach (Serena) Smith and her team, they played a great game. The beautiful thing is we’ve been here before. We’re battle-tested with games like that, with tough games, with championship games. We have experience on our hands.”

St. Pauls led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 24-9 early in the second. Whiteville got as close as 26-16 through the rest of the first half and trailed the Bulldogs 34-23 at halftime.

From a 42-27 St. Pauls lead midway through the third, Whiteville used a 9-3 run to close to 45-36 with 2:05 left in the third. Taliya Council’s traditional 3-point play with 22 seconds left in the third quarter made it a 48-36 game going to the fourth.

The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 54-39 before one last Whiteville spurt got the Wolfpack within 10 twice. But from a 56-46 score, St. Pauls finished on an 11-2 run over the last 4:11.

“We just played together, knowing where their best players are at, talking to each other and just staying together,” Eichelberger said.

Eichelberger led the Bulldogs with 20 points and had 11 rebounds, continuing a pattern over her career of her best performances coming in big games.

“It’s T.J.; we’ve been seeing it for four years … that’s just what she does,” Moses said. “A big game, T.J.’s going to play. In a big game, T.J.’s going to give you 20; it never fails, every single time.”

Council recorded a double-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds and six steals. Jakieya Thompson scored 19 points with nine rebounds and nine steals.

Senior Shakiya Floyd, who is a team leader but is often overshadowed by teammates with more eyepopping statistics, scored eight points with seven rebounds.

“When Shakiya comes to play, she’s the cherry on the sundae,” Moses said. “We haven’t had Tamyra Council for two games, so Shakiya steps right in that role. … Shakiya doesn’t get half the credit she deserves.”

St. Pauls plays Friday at Red Springs, where the Bulldogs can finish off an undefeated regular season for the second straight year.

Dunks spark Bulldogs boys to win

The St. Pauls boys basketball team put on one of the most prolific displays of dunking seen in any high school gym this season, with several slams, and used the momentum and energy from those plays to earn a 62-39 win over Whiteville.

“This was a good game for us, and the momentum and stuff from the dunks — and most importantly, getting the dunk, it kind of hypes your guys up to come back and play defense,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “When you’re able to capitalize on the dunk, and you come back and defend and get some stops, that’s what you want.”

Whiteville (7-4, 5-1 TRC) led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter after an 8-0 run to close the period. St. Pauls (11-1, 5-1 TRC) answered by starting the second quarter with a 9-0 run, on its way to outscoring the Wolfpack 13-4 in the period to take a 26-18 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 33-20 midway through the third; Whiteville closed back within 10 at 35-25 before St. Pauls finished the quarter with a 7-3 spurt to take a 42-28 lead to the fourth. St. Pauls had its best offensive quarter while protecting the lead in the fourth, outscoring Whiteville 20-11 to continue extending the margin to its final 23-point mark.

“The first quarter it was kind of back-and-forth. We went up and then we had a technical foul there, had a six-point swing that kind of killed our momentum,” Thompson said. “My coaching staff did a phenomenal job on the sideline, helping us out with rotations and stuff of that nature, kind of mixing it up. We did a better job in the second half making adjustments, and it was a team effort from top to bottom, and our guys came out and played with intensity, and we started doing a better job of rebounding, because we knew one of the keys was offensive rebounding.”

Jayvian Tatum scored 18 points to lead St. Pauls and Will Ford had 13, including three of the team’s dunks. Josh McNair scored 10 points and Josh Henderson had nine.

Wendell Smith led Whiteville with 10 points and K.J. Hall had eight.

With the win, St. Pauls gains control of its fate in the TRC championship race, ahead of Thursday’s game at East Columbus and Friday’s contest at Red Springs. Four teams — the Bulldogs, Red Springs, Whiteville and Fairmont — still have a chance at the title. Red Springs, who is 4-0 in conference play, plays the other three the next three nights, starting with Whiteville Wednesday.

“That’s the thing about our conference is it’s coming down to the end, and that’s how it’s been the last couple of years,” Thompson said. “I told our guys, as long as we take care of business and do what we’re supposed to do, we hold our own destiny.”

