Rucker’s goal in closing seconds lifts UNCP soccer past FMU in 2OT thriller

February 16, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
FLORENCE, S.C. – Kennedy Rucker’s goal with four seconds remaining in the second overtime period helped the UNC Pembroke soccer team defeat Francis Marion 2-1 on Tuesday evening at the Murray G. Hartzler Soccer Field.

The victory for the Braves (2-1-0) marks the first overtime contest this season and is just the second win in Florence, S.C. for the team. The Patriots (1-2-0) hold a 7-4 advantage in overall matchups.

Alexis Pittman took a shot in the 16th minute from 31-yards out, striking the upper corner of the net for the first goal of the match.

FMU’s Faith Allen scored the equalizing goal in the 42nd minute from 18-yards out with a sailing ball just over the hands of Chiara Coppin.

In the 110th minute, the Braves used a free kick that found Zion Sellers, who attempted a shot that was blocked and rebounded to Kennedy Rucker, who scored the game winning goal.

Pittman attempted two shots on goal and recorded her first goal of the season. Freshman Anna Grossheim fired off a career-high four shots (1 on goal). Rucker scored her third career goal.

The Braves outshot the Patriots 5-0 in the second overtime period. Neither team got a shot off during the first overtime period. UNCP held a 14-9 shot advantage and a 5-3 advantage with shots on goal.

The Braves will get over a week off and welcome Young Harris (1-1-0) to Pembroke on Sunday, February 28. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. The event is closed to spectators.