Turnovers haunt Lady Braves in loss

February 17, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0

FMU tops UNCP despite Gilbert’s career high

Staff report
Gilbert

Gilbert

PEMBROKE — Francis Marion forced 21 UNC Pembroke turnovers and converted those into 27 points to secure a 79-72 victory over the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The setback for the Braves (2-8, 2-7 PBC) halts a two game home winning streak against the Patriots (1-8, 1-7 PBC), who snapped an eight game losing streak.

UNC Pembroke jumped out to an early 12-2 lead capped off by a three from Jadin Gladden with 4:42 left in the period. Francis Marion outscored the hosts 11-4, but UNCP held a 16-13 advantage heading into the second quarter.

The Braves took a 28-20 lead with a fastbreak layup from Naomi Gilbert at the six-minute mark of the second quarter. The Patriots whittled their deficit back to 33-31 with two free throws rom Scarlett Gilmore, but the hosts shot nearly 78-percent during the period and held a 39-36 lead as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

Francis Marion took its first lead of the evening, 46-45, after Aniyah Oliver converted an old-fashioned three-point play halfway through the third quarter. The Patriots strung together a five-point scoring surge, before Kelci Adams broke the silence for the Braves with a fastbreak layup as UNCP trailed 51-47 with 2-1/2 minutes left in the period. UNC Pembroke outscored Francis Marion 6-5, but FMU held a slight 56-53 lead heading into the final stanza.

The Patriots took their largest lead of the evening, 67-57, off of a running layup from Scarlett Gilmore with five minutes left to play. UNCP chipped away at its deficit, 75-71, with two made free throws from Diamond Fedrick, but the Patriots shot 64% in the quarter to secure the final.

Naomi Gilbert recorded a career-high 18 points highlighted by a 3-for-4 clip from beyond the arc. Gilbert just missed a double-double pulling down a career-best eight rebounds.

Tiara Williams also had a career-best night with 15 points. Williams also grabbed six defensive rebounds.

Alcenia Purnell recorded double-digit scoring with 10 points. Purnell just missed a double-double dishing out a career-high eight assists.

Despite the outcome, the Braves shot 50% from the field, which is the best shooting performance this season.

The Braves posted a 38-31 advantage in the rebounding column. UNCP also outscored FMU 34-26 in the paint.

The Braves will trek to St. Augustine, Fla., on Saturday to take on Flagler (4-7, 3-6 PBC). Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Flagler Gymnasium.