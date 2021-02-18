Lumberton beats Richmond in OT to advance to SAC championship game

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Florence Ferguson, 44, drives past Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard, 23, during Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament consolation round game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — One of the few things the Lumberton boys basketball team didn’t accomplish last year in its run to the 4A co-state championship was winning the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament. That quest last season ended at the hands of Richmond in the tournament semifinals.

When the situation repeated itself Wednesday, as Richmond visited the Pirates to play for a spot in the championship game, the result did not — this time, Lumberton earned a 69-61 overtime win for its third win over Richmond this season.

Lumberton (10-1, 8-1 SAC) will play at top-seeded Pinecrest in the championship game Friday.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season — it’s super hard. Like us and Pinecrest last year, us and Richmond, where they beat us,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “That was a big thing with us; we focused on this game hard. We never talked about Pinecrest until right after the game.”

Charlie Miller hit a 3-pointer to give Lumberton a 64-61 lead with 1:18 left in overtime. Angel Bowie and Jadarion Chatman each hit two free throws and Miller hit one over the final 52 seconds to extend the Pirates lead to the final eight-point margin. Lumberton outscored Richmond 14-6 in the extra session and ended the game on an 8-0 run.

“That was the second game we’ve been in like that the whole season,” Miller said. “It was good to be in a game like that, where it goes into OT. We’re just fighting to win. I felt like it was good for us. It was just crazy; we battled really hard and we fought to the end and we pulled out the win.”

The game was in overtime after the Pirates outscored the Raiders 14-7 over the last 8:02 of regulation. The Pirates took their first lead since early in the third quarter at 53-52 when Chatman hit a running layup with 2:27 to go. Miller added two free throws with 31 seconds left before Richmond’s Paul McNeil was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt and hit all three free throws to tie the score with 22 seconds left.

Lumberton missed a shot in the closing seconds of regulation and Richmond missed a half-court attempt.

“We definitely needed a game like this,” Miller said. “For us to have a tight game, we lost one at Pinecrest, and we won this one against Richmond. The fact we actually got a win out of one, we really needed that.”

The Pirates were 9-for-10 at the free-throw line in the final 3:24 of regulation and overtime.

“We missed a lot of free throws early in the year; as a team we were shooting in the 60s,” Edwards said. “We’ve just been in the gym working on free throws, and it benefited tonight.”

Lumberton led 15-11 late in the first quarter and 15-14 at the end of the period. Richmond used an 11-0 run to take a 22-15 lead, and led 27-22 before Lumberton finished the half on a 9-2 run to take a 31-29 lead at halftime.

That stretch included a go-ahead 3-pointer by Miller in the closing seconds of the half. The result was one of the loudest cheers heard in any high-school gym this year — as loud as could be imagined from 25 fans plus the girls team — and was a precursor for some of the later cheers on big baskets down the stretch.

“We love to hear the fans supporting us, that gives us a little more boost and the energy we need,” Miller said. “We play better off that; that’s just how our team is. It was good; we had everybody in here supporting, and it was good to hear a crowd louder than what we’re used to (this season).”

Richmond outscored Lumberton 19-12 in the third quarter, including a 9-2 run late in the period that turned a 39-39 tie into a 48-41 Raiders lead. That stretch included some haphazard passes by the Pirates.

“There was some bonehead decisions, there was some bonehead mistakes,” Edwards said. “But I’m glad that it happened out of a win, because now we’ll be able to go back and watch film and see where we can get better. Because I don’t expect anything different than a game like this on Friday night.”

The Pirates began a comeback on a Chatman basket with two seconds left in the third quarter to make it 48-43. Bowie scored two early-fourth-quarter buckets, both of which got Lumberton within three, and a Locklear basket got the Pirates within a point at 50-49 with 3:47 to go.

After Patrick McLaughlin hit Richmond’s final field goal of regulation to go up 52-49, Locklear hit two free throws to pull back within a point before Chatman’s go-ahead basket moments later.

In overtime, Lumberton took an early 61-57 lead after three Chatman baskets in the first 1:43 of the extra session. A Dylan Lewis bucket and two free throws by Nygie Stroman tied the game at 61-61 with 1:37 to go before Lumberton’s game-clinching run.

Miller scored 21 points with five rebounds and four assists. Locklear, Chatman and Bowie all totaled 14 points, with Bowie pulling down 18 rebounds and Locklear grabbing 11, giving both a double-double. Chatman had nine assists.

Jamarion Wall scored 20 points to lead Richmond; Lewis had 14 and Stroman added nine. The Raiders host Seventy-First Friday in the tournament’s third-place game.

The tournament final Friday will be a rematch of Pinecrest’s 45-42 buzzer-beating win over Lumberton on Feb. 2.

We’ve just got to go in there and play hard like we always do, fix a couple things that we didn’t do last time against them, just hit shots, lock up on D, and hopefully we can pull out the win,” Miller said.

Lady Pirates beat Scotland

Lumberton girls basketball coach Ivy Johnson simply wanted her team to compete Wednesday in their SAC Tournament consolation round game against Scotland.

The Lady Pirates dominated the Scots to win 70-27. Lumberton will play at Richmond in Friday’s fifth-place game.

“It was just really trying to compete, learning to compete every possession,” Johnson said. “Learning to compete, regardless of who’s on the court, we have to compete, be physical and aggressive. So that was our focus tonight was to do those things. We did it in places; there was some places we did it really well, and some places we still know we have to get better to be able to put it together for 32 minutes.”

Lumberton (4-7, 3-6 SAC) led 14-7 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 38-11 at halftime after outscoring Scotland (1-8, 1-8 SAC) in the second quarter at a 24-4 clip.

The Pirates led 60-20 at the end of the third.

Sydney Jacobs scored 13 points to lead the Pirates.

“Syd has got a lot there that she doesn’t even realize she’s got right now,” Johnson said. “When Syd is on, it’s a good thing, and she’s starting to get it, she’s starting to come around that corner.”

Carly Hammonds scored 12 points for Lumberton, August Smith had 11 and Keke Lawrence and La’Kayia Hunt each had nine.

Madysan Hammonds led Scotland with 10 points and Kadence Sheppard scored nine. The Scots will finish seventh in the tournament as would-be seventh-place game opponent Hoke County is not playing due to COVID-19 protocols.

