Local roundup: Red Springs boys top Whiteville, stay in 1st place in TRC

February 17, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys basketball team returned to action after a two-week quarantine pause with a 56-47 home win over Whiteville in Three Rivers Conference play.

With the win, Red Springs (6-3, 5-0 TRC) remains undefeated in the TRC ahead of Thursday’s game against Fairmont and Friday’s against St. Pauls, both at home.

Whiteville (7-5, 5-2 TRC) led 9-7 after the first quarter and the game was tied 19-19 at halftime. Red Springs held a 16-8 third-quarter advantage to take a 35-27 lead to the fourth.

Corell Love led Red Springs with 16 points, including 11 of the team’s 21 in the fourth quarter. Kaedon Porter scored 11 points, Brian Foulks had nine points and JoWuan Baker had eight.

Wendell Smith scored 13 points for Whiteville and Antonio McFadden had 10.

Whiteville won the girls game 57-20.

Purnell Swett boys win in overtime

Just like in the two teams’ regular-season meeting, Purnell Swett and Hoke County went to overtime Wednesday in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament consolation round.

Unlike the first meeting, the Rams came out on top in a 62-56 win.

Purnell Swett (2-9, 2-7 SAC) led 16-8 after the first quarter and 27-23 at halftime. Hoke County (3-7, 2-7 SAC) led 37-34 at the end of the third quarter and the game was tied 51-51 at the end of regulation.

Logan Jacobs and Garyen Maynor each scored 19 points to lead Purnell Swett.

Jeremiah Melvin led Hoke County with 16 points.

The Rams host Scotland in the tournament’s fifth-place game Friday.

Lady Rams fall to Jack Britt

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team lost its SAC Tournament semifinal game Wednesday 66-56 against Jack Britt.

Jack Britt (9-0, 9-0 SAC) led 17-10 after the first quarter, 35-26 at halftime and 52-43 after the third.

Purnell Swett (7-4, 5-4 SAC) will play at Seventy-First in the tournament’s third-place game Friday.

Lumberton soccer routs Rams

The Lumberton boys soccer team earned an 8-1 win at rival Purnell Swett Wednesday, led by a big night from Luis Izeta.

Lumberton led 3-0 at half before a five-goal explosion in the second half.

Izeta scored three goals and assisted on two more for Lumberton (3-1-2, 3-1-2 SAC). Angel Robles scored two goals and Alexis Lopez and Jorge Gomez each had one. Oswaldo Flores had a goal and an assist. Julian McGarahan and Erik Martinez also had assists.

The lone goal by Purnell Swett (1-6, 1-6 SAC) was unassisted by Jonatan Fortunato.

Lumberton hosts Hoke County Thursday and Purnell Swett plays at Richmond.