Purnell Swett football faces unique challenges to start Roberson’s tenure

February 18, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Zeke Snell, 27, runs past a Pine Forest defender during an Oct. 2019 game in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Every first-year coach has to overcome challeges, but few have ever had to deal with the circumstances that first-year coaches in the 2021 season have faced the last year-plus — especially Purnell Swett’s Stephen Roberson.

Roberson was named head coach in late February 2020, about two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended high school sports. After waiting a year to start practice, Roberson’s team will have to wait even longer to play a game; their Feb. 26 opener vs. Richmond is postponed as the team is in quarantine due to virus protocols. The Rams are now scheduled to open at Scotland March 5.

“It’s still a work in progress,” Roberson said. “We pretty much are going to stick with some of the same philosophy from last year when it comes to installing an offense and a defense; just hopefully we can get them to play faster. We’ll have some wrinkles. … I’ll be interested to see how physical we are being that we haven’t had any contact.”

The biggest on-field issue facing Purnell Swett (1-10 overall, 1-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference in 2019) is its offense, which averaged 6.5 points per game last season.

“Part of it has to be some scheme,” Roberson said. “We’ll rely on guys like Zachary Sharp up front, Samuel Dial, guys like that to get us a little bit of time and give us some holes and creases to make things happen.”

Roberson likes his team’s receivers, including “big-play guy” Garyen Maynor, Jermaine McNeill, Caleb Moser and Lakota Locklear. Returner Zeke Snell will be a threat at the running back position.

“(Those are) guys that we hope to be able to get the ball to and have them play some one-on-one ball and make things happen for us. … We feel pretty good about our receiving corps, it just depends on whether we can get the ball to them.”

Nathanael Henderson, an incoming transfer from South Carolina, is the expected starting quarterback.

Defensively, Snell and McNeill will lead the secondary and Josiah Brooks and Purcell Henderson should be impactful at linebacker.

“We have some nice pieces we’re excited about,” Roberson said. “We’ll just have to see how the line comes along; skill-position-wise, I’m pretty pleased with what I see in the secondary, across the linebackers.”

