Two down, one to go: Red Springs beats Fairmont, will play St. Pauls for TRC title Friday

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Jahkeem Moore, 5, contorts his body as he is fouled while shooting a layup during Thursday’s game at Red Springs. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Jakirra White, 24, takes a shot Thursday’s game against at Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys basketball team appeared to be facing a gauntlet coming off a 14-day quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, with three games in three nights against the three teams immediately behind the Red Devils in the Three Rivers Conference standings.

After winning the first two games of the stretch, including Thursday’s 83-71 win over Fairmont, the Red Devils will enter Friday’s regular-season finale with St. Pauls with the TRC title on the line.

“No practice — we did Zoom or Google Meet for practice, and I told the guys I knew that they could play basketball; these three nights we’re going to have rely heavily on their basketball IQ,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “We had them prepared; I told them nothing has changed, this is like a tournament.

“It’s a fun ride right now. It’s nothing but God, because these guys have no practice and they come out and play like this.”

Red Springs (7-3, 6-0 TRC) earned Thursday’s win over Fairmont (9-4, 5-2 TRC) after withstanding a Golden Tornadoes 14-0 run in the closing moments of the third quarter and the opening moments of the fourth.

The Red Devils led 65-48 with 1:03 left in the third after Corell Love was fouled during a dunk, missed the free throw but put back the offensive rebound and was fouled again. After he missed the next free throw as well, Saquan Singletary hit two layups in the final 34 seconds of the period to pull to a 65-52 deficit at the quarter break.

The run continued to start the fourth — a Cedreke Smith 3-pointer and a jumper, two free throws and a 3-pointer by Jahkeem Moore — to close the gap to 65-62 with 6:48 remaining.

“I told them in the timeout, hey, this is basketball,” Patterson said. “Fairmont’s not going to quit, but we can’t quit either, and I told them we’ve got to keep grinding, we’ve got to keep playing, we’ve got to look for our shooters. They didn’t get rattled; after the timeout we went back out and we answered the call and we made a run.”

Single free throws by Red Springs’ Jaaron Monroe, Love and JoWuan Baker made it 68-62, then Brian Foulks converted a traditional 3-point play for a 71-62 lead with 5:11 to go. Two Baker baskets made it an 11-2 run and extended the lead to 76-64 at the 2:10 mark.

Fairmont got back within eight at 76-68 after a Jalen Brown jumper and a Moore layup, but Kaedon Porter was 6-for-6 at the line over the last 1:24 of the game — his only points of the game — to help seal the Red Devils’ win.

“It takes a lot of energy to come from behind,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “The hole that we were in, playing in somebody else’s gym when they’re at home, that was just enough energy that (Red Springs) needed to get back in the game and get control of it. It took a lot of energy to cut it down to three, and then we had a couple possessions where we made some bad plays that kind of broke us down and they went down and scored. Our decision-making was terrible tonight, and I can say Red Springs outworked us tonight; they wanted it a lot more than we did.”

Foulks scored 22 points to lead Red Springs, including 12 in the second quarter. The Red Devils held a 25-11 advantage in the period to establish their double-digit lead.

“Me being a senior, I have to stay focused and keep my team — as the point guard, lead my team,” Foulks said. “That’s what the coach told us to do; that’s what we do.”

“Brian is my most improved kid. Brian listens; after hours, Brian is calling and wanting to know what he can do better,” Patterson said. “A team is only as good as the point guard, the leader on the floor, and Brian stepped it up; he said he didn’t want to not make the playoffs, and he said, ‘coach, we’re going to lead you.’”

Love scored 18 points for Red Springs, Noah Chavis had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Baker scored 16 points.

Moore scored 21 to lead Fairmont, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Singletary had 18 points, including 10 in the third quarter, and Smith had 17 points.

Fairmont led 9-2 early, but a 12-3 Red Springs run gave the Red Devils a 14-12 lead with 2:51 left in the opening stanza. The teams exchanged the lead five more times in the rest of the quarter, and Fairmont led 19-18 at the end of the period.

Red Springs took the lead for good on a traditional 3-point play by Baker a minute into the second quarter to go up 22-19. From a 29-25 score midway through the quarter the Red Devils ended the half on a 14-5 run to take a 43-29 halftime lead.

“We started applying full-court pressure; we saw them wearing down and getting fatigued, so we told them to just keep applying the pressure and then we started hitting shots,” Patterson said. “The last two nights the pressure defense has been working.”

Red Springs’ lead stayed between 10 and 16 points for most of the third quarter, and reached its peak at 65-48 just before Fairmont began its run.

The Red Devils clinched a playoff berth with the win as an automatic bid from the TRC. Friday’s game against St. Pauls will determine if that bid is as the league’s first- or second-place finisher.

“We’ve got to stay humble, and make sure we’re executing our game plan,” Patterson said. “We’re 6-0, they’re (6-1), so the worst thing that can happen is we share the title for the Three Rivers Conference — so I think there’s more pressure on them than us. So we’re just going to come out and hope we’ve got enough in the gas tank tomorrow to complete the three-game streak.”

Fairmont’s regular season ends with the Golden Tornadoes’ playoff fate uncertain. Their route into the field — smaller this season due to the truncated schedule — would come as an at-large berth.

“We may get in, we may not,” McNair said. “If we do, great, we’ll have another opportunity to fight. We’ll just wait and see right now, but we’re going to practice just like we’re going to play on Tuesday.”

Fairmont girls dominate Red Springs

The Fairmont girls basketball team gradually pulled away from Red Springs throughout their game Wednesday, with the Golden Tornadoes earning a 60-21 win.

Fairmont (7-4, 3-3 TRC) took a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 26-12 at halftime. The Golden Tornadoes outscored Red Springs (3-6, 2-4 TRC) in the third quarter at a 15-2 clip, stretching their lead to 41-14 entering the fourth.

Both teams were in their second game since a 14-day quarantine period due to COVID-19 protocols.

Lakayla Chavis scored 14 points to lead Fairmont. Alexis Hinson had 12 points, Destiny Melvin had 11 and Paris Bethea added nine.

“I think for some reason when there’s nothing to lose, I think you see kids do things that you haven’t seen them do, or things you didn’t even expect them to do,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “It’s funny, we’re here at the end of the season and things are just kind of clicking for certain players, and I think that’s what clicked for us today. It’s been a tough season; it’s been hard to coach throughout COVID and taking those 14 days off was tough, but I’m hoping some kids learned something about life in the process that helps them be better people as well.”

Elora Oxendine and Amyah Farrington each scored six points for Red Springs.

“I feel like I say it a lot of times, but the scoreboard did not reflect how we played alright, especially only having seven players,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “I can’t be mad at the girls if they don’t do something right because we haven’t practiced in two weeks. But I feel like the girls worked as hard as they could and left everything out there.”

Red Springs hosts St. Pauls on Friday; Fairmont does not have another game scheduled.

