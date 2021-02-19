No changes for Robeson County schools in NCHSAA’s final realignment draft

February 19, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0

Board of Directors to vote on realignment proposal in March

Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the final draft of the 2021-25 proposed realignment Friday, and Robeson County’s five high schools remain in the same proposed conferences as they were in the previous draft.

Lumberton and Purnell Swett, both 4A schools, are set to compete in a split 3A/4A conference with 4A schools Jack Britt, Gray’s Creek and South View and 3A schools Douglas Byrd, Cape Fear and Seventy-First.

Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls, each 2A schools, will compete in a conference entirely composed of 2A members, with Clinton, East Bladen, Midway and West Bladen.

Friday’s draft will be forwarded to the NCHSAA Board of Directors for consideration and approval, the association said. That will occur sometime in March; if approved, the realignment would go into effect on Aug. 1.

The proposed “Conference 7” including the three Robeson County 2A schools was the subject of changes throughout the realignment process and a successful appeal by the three Robeson County schools.

In the first draft, released Dec. 10, the three Robeson County schools and two Bladen County schools were paired with 1A schools Lakewood and Union.

The second draft, published Jan. 14, put the three Robeson and two Bladen schools in a conference with Clinton and Midway, but also with East Duplin, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill. All 10 schools were critical of that proposal due to travel concerns, and all 10 filed appeals. Those appeals were heard Jan. 28.

The third draft, released Feb. 4, removed the three easternmost schools — East Duplin, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill — from Conference 7, to the satisfaction of the three involved Robeson County schools and Public Schools of Robeson County administration. The Conference 7 from the third draft was unchanged in Friday’s proposal.

“We were very pleased with the Conference 7 that we saw was proposed for our three schools; that was actually one of the proposals that we sent in was to put us, Bladen (County schools), Clinton and Midway in there,” Jerome Hunt, Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director, said on Feb. 4. “I’m very happy with it and the three schools are happy with it.”

The proposed conference including Lumberton and Purnell Swett has not been subject to any appeals throughout the process.