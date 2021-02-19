City gives money for LHS softball dugouts

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, left, presents a check to Mackie Register, Lumberton High School athletic director and head softball coach, for the city’s contribution towards the school’s softball dugout renovations. The mayor and city council pledged $4,375 in Community Revitalization Funds towards the project in their January meeting. The rest of the project was paid for by a donation from the Lumberton Visitors Bureau and private donations, Register said. The new dugouts are being built by Steve Stone Construction Company, replacing the existing dugouts which were built in 1994. Register thanked the mayor and council for their continued support of Lumberton High School athletics, and particularly of girls sports.

