St. Pauls’ Eichelberger nominated to be McDonald’s All-American

Chris Stiles
Eichelberger

ST. PAULS — One week after being named to the North Carolina girls roster for the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, St. Pauls senior guard T.J. Eichelberger added another feather in the cap of her accomplished high school career on Thursday when she was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Over 700 total players, both boys and girls, were nominees, including 10 girls players from North Carolina. Even as the actual game will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rosters of 24 boys and 24 girls will still be named later this month.

“I really didn’t expect to be on there, but whenever I saw my name, I was like, whoa, again? I was just so thankful and I felt really blessed,” Eichelberger said.

“It’s huge. I feel like we just had this conversation talking about the (Carolinas Classic), but this is as big or bigger than that,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “I had no idea, I had no clue about it. But it’s just a testament to what she’s done. For it to only been 10 girls on there from the state, 10 seniors, that’s huge.”

Eichelberger, who is signed to play collegiately at Fayetteville State, is averaging 14.6 points per game, entering Friday’s game at Red Springs, with 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.4 steals per contest this season.

For her four-year career, she is approaching 1,500 points, and is averaging 17.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game. This includes scoring over 20 points per game in her freshman and sophomore seasons before dialing back some offensively the last two years as the team had improved around her.

“I’m happy that she’s getting what she’s worked so hard for and what we’ve put her in position to do,” Moses said.

Eichelberger’s recognition on a national stage comes after not just her high school career, but also an AAU career in which she’s played in big games around the country.

“People don’t understand what T.J. does in the AAU circuit when we go out of town,” Moses said. “She has big games all the time on national stages against some of the best talent in the country, and she plays on one of the best AAU teams in the country, the Carolina Flames. I feel like she plays better when she’s at these events.”

“Carolinas (Classic) was the first step, and then the national one was a huge step,” Eichelberger said. “It’s just like, whoa, these are the best girls in the country, not just our state but the country.”

The other girls nominees from North Carolina are: Quality Education Academy’s Iycez Adams, West Forsyth’s Shakira Baskerville, Davidson Day’s Mallorie Haines, Cary’s Teonni Key, Northwood Temple’s Jasmon Nolin, Cannon School’s Reigan Richardson, Ashley’s Saniya Rivers, Independence’s Jessica Timmons and Village Christian’s DaiJa Turner.

Boys nominees from North Carolina are: Fayetteville Christian’s Javonnie Barker, Wayne Country Day’s Jaden Cooper, North Davidson’s Jamarien Dalton, Westover’s D’Marco Dunn, Millbrook’s Redford Dunton, South Mecklenburg’s Joseph Ferrante, North Mecklenburg’s Chris Ford, Greensboro Day’s Tyler Lundblade, Burlington School’s Kuluel Mading, Cannon School’s Jarvis Moss, South Mecklenburg’s Bryson Nesbit, South Granville’s Bobby Pettiford, Farmville Central’s Terquavion Smith, Fayetteville Christian’s Tomas Stevens, Kinston’s Dontrez Styles, Burlington School’s Jamarii Thomas and Millbrook’s Eric van der Heijden.

