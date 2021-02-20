Lumberton falls to Pinecrest in SAC Tournament final

Chris Stiles Sports editor
Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot Lumberton’s Jadarion Chatman, 2, and Pinecrest’s Sam Stoltz, 20, both go for the ball during the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Friday in Southern Pines.

<p>Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot</p> <p>Lumberton’s Charlie Miller, 12, dribbles around a screen set of Pinecrest’s J.J. Goins, 5, set by Jadarion Chatman, 2, during the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Friday in Southern Pines.</p>

<p>Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot</p> <p>Lumberton’s Jadarion Chatman, 2, blocks a shot attempt by Pinecrest’s Bradlee Haskell, 3, during the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Friday in Southern Pines.</p>

SOUTHERN PINES — When Lumberton played at Pinecrest on Feb. 2, a defensive, nip-and-tuck battle came down to the final shot in Pinecrest’s win.

Friday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game in the same gym was much different; the Patriots led comfortably throughout and earned a 67-52 win over the Pirates to claim their second straight SAC Tournament championship.

“We shot it poor last game (against Pinecrest), we shot it even more poor this game,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “A lot of our shots tonight were long rebounds, and long rebounds led to easy buckets. Take away the last few minutes of the game where they got some open layups off some trapping and stuff like that; the first two quarters of the game they got nothing backdoor, they got nothing easy other than one lob play in the first quarter. So defensively we were pretty solid on guarding their actions. We just had long rebounds where they got easy buckets in transition.”

Pinecrest (12-1, 10-0 SAC) took a 22-13 lead after the first quarter and led 42-28 at halftime — after scoring 45 points in the entire game against Lumberton (10-2, 8-2 SAC) on Feb. 2.

The Patriots outscored the Pirates 7-4 in a low-scoring third quarter to take a 49-32 lead to the fourth.

Edwards said Pinecrest controlled the style of game, something the Pirates couldn’t let happen if they wanted to win.

“As you prepare for a team like Pinecrest, the last thing you want to do is play their game,” Edwards said. “When you play their game, they’re going to beat you 10 out of 10 times. We weren’t disciplined; we ran through passes. You run through passes, they’re going to take charges, that’s what they do. At the end of the day those are turnovers. But kudos to them; they’re the best-coached team in the state.”

Jadarion Chatman led Lumberton with 17 points and Angel Bowie had 10.

Ian Blue scored 22 for Pinecrest and Bradlee Haskell had 20.

While the Pirates would have preferred to enter the state tournament next week with a conference tournament title under their belt, they are in a position similar to the one they were in last season — when they won the 4A co-state championship — as the SAC’s second-seeded team and coming off a disappointing conference-tournament loss. Ironically, last year’s loss to Richmond in the tournament semifinal came by a 67-52 score, identical to Friday’s tally.

“Just like I told them last year, there’s two routes we can take,” Edwards said. “There’s the route of, ‘alright, it’s the end of the year, we ended on a poor note, we’re going to go through the motions and finish up,’ or we can go the route of get back to what we do, toughing up, look forward to the next game, and just take it game by game. Because now the fun part starts. We work all year for this part.”

The Pirates’ state playoff bid is an automatic berth due to their runner-up regular-season conference finish. State playoff pairings will be announced by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Sunday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.