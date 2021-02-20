Lady Braves to face Flagler Saturday, Monday

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team will dive into a unique stretch of its schedule beginning Saturday when the Braves travel to St. Augustine, Fla., to take on Flagler, and then welcome the Saints to Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court on Monday for a rematch.
Saturday’s contest is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff inside Flagler Gymnasium, while Monday’s matchup in Pembroke is slated for a 3:30 p.m. start. Monday’s game is a reschedule date stemming from the originally-scheduled January 20 contest that was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Flagler does not allow visiting spectators at its home basketball games. Monday’s event in Pembroke is closed and spectators will not be admitted.
Fans can follow Saturday’s action for free via a live video stream and live statistics links at UNCPBraves.com/Live. Fans can also follow Monday’s action in Pembroke for free on the UNCP Sports Network with Jon Gross handling the play-by-play duties. That matchup can also be followed via a live statistics link provided by UNCP.
The Braves (2-8, 2-7 PBC) fell for the fifth time in the last six outings with a 79-72 setback to visiting Francis Marion on Wednesday. UNCP registered its best shooting night of the season in that matchup, but the Patriots scored 27 points off of 21 turnovers by the Braves to fuel the outcome.
Junior Naomi Gilbert had a career night for the Braves on Wednesday, tallying a career-best 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting in the opening stanza. The performance marked the second-straight game that the Charlotte native has cracked the double-digit point plateau.
When UNCP travels to St. Augustine, Fla., on Saturday, it will be looking to put the brakes on an eight-game road losing skid that dates back to February of last season. UNCP has fallen short in all five of its road outings this season, and is -23.4 points per game when playing away from its home floor.
The Braves have split 22 previous meetings with Flagler heading into the weekend, but UNCP snapped a four-game losing streak in the series with a 58-54 triumph in the last matchup between the two sides on Feb. 5, 2020, in Pembroke. Both teams are 7-4 at home in the series, but Flagler has won two-straight meetings with the Braves inside Flagler Gymnasium.
The Saints (4-7, 3-6 PBC) dropped their second-straight game with a 90-58 loss at then-No. 2 Lander on Wednesday in Greenwood, South Carolina. The Bearcats took a modest 18-13 advantage into the second period, but led 52-28 at halftime after outscoring Flagler, 34-15, in the second quarter. Lander shots 52.8 percent from the field in that contest, including a 14-for-23 (.609) performance in the second quarter.
Flagler has scored an impressive 67.3 points per game (4th PBC) over its previous 11 contests, but the Saints offset the offensive output by allowing opponents to put up 74.2 points an outing (11th PBC). Flagler has connected on 41.8 percent (3rd PBC) of its field goal attempts in 2020-21, but has shot 37.5 percent or worse from the field in each of its last three contests, including a 30.5 percent performance in a 25-point road loss to Augusta.
Senior Tori Pearce ranks fourth among Peach Belt Conference scorers with 16.8 points per game this season, and has scored 20 or more points in four outings in 2020-21. Pearce has canned an impressive 45 percent of her field goal attempts through 11 games, but shot just 4-for-18 (.222) en route to 8 points in the loss to Augusta. She did offset her offensive performance in that contest with a career-best 14 rebounds, however.
The Saints snapped a two-game home skid with a 60-58 win over Georgia College on February 6, but Flagler has not captured consecutive home games since Feb. 1-8, 2020, when it registered a pair of 10-plus-point wins over Georgia College and Augusta. When it comes to Monday’s contest in Pembroke, the Saints are just 3-17 over their last 20 road outings, and will ride a two-game road losing streak into Robeson County.