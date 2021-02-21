Five Robeson County basketball teams earn state playoff berths

February 21, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released brackets for its basketball state tournaments Sunday and five Robeson County teams are in the field.

At the 4A level, the Lumberton boys, who finished second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament, are a No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Leesville Road in the first round.

In the 4A girls bracket, Purnell Swett is a No. 11 seed as an at-large bid after finishing tied for fourth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season and third in the SAC Tournament. The Lady Rams will play at No. 6 Garner in the first round.

In 2A, Three Rivers Conference boys champion St. Pauls is a No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Morehead. Red Springs, the TRC’s runner-up, is a No. 12 seed and will travel to No. 5 Reidsville in the playoff opener.

In the 2A girls field, TRC champion St. Pauls, after an undefeated regular season, is a No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 7 Roanoke Rapids, a rematch of last season’s first-round game won by the Bulldogs.

First-round games will take place Tuesday. Teams who advance will play second-round games on Thursday and third-round games on Saturday. Regional finals will be held at the higher seed on March 2 and state championships will be held March 6 at Wheatmore High School in Trinity and Providence Grove High School in Climax.