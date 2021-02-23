Lady Braves fall to Flagler despite Adams’ career high

February 22, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0

UNCP falls to Flagler despite Adams’ career high

Staff report
UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke freshman guard Kelci Adams attempts a shot during Monday’s game against Flagler in Pembroke. Adams had a career-high 22 points, the most points by any Braves player this season.

UNCP Athletics

UNC Pembroke freshman guard Kelci Adams attempts a shot during Monday’s game against Flagler in Pembroke. Adams had a career-high 22 points, the most points by any Braves player this season.

PEMBROKE — Flagler forced 17 UNC Pembroke turnovers and converted those into 18 points and posted 26 points in the paint to slip past the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team 69-65 on Monday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The setback for the Braves (2-10, 2-9 PBC) marks the second-straight loss on their home floor this season. The Saints (6-7, 5-6 PBC) have now won three of their last five outings.

Flagler jumped out to an early 9-5 lead with a Sadie Russell jumper halfway through the opening quarter. Alcenia Purnell knocked down a trey at the 3:19 mark to trim the deficit back to 9-8. Purnell drained a three with 42 ticks remaining in the quarter to knot the score at 11 to heading into the second period.

The hosts connected on their first four scoring attempts of the second quarter to take a 21-16 lead with seven minutes remaining in the half. The Saints used a 15-0 scoring run to take a 31-21 lead with just under two minutes left in the period. Kelci Adams sank a three with three seconds remaining to send the teams to the locker rooms with Flagler holding a slight 33-29 advantage.

The Saints padded their lead, 41-32 with a jumper in the paint from N’Mya Pierce four minutes into the third quarter. The Braves whittles their deficit back to 43-40 with an old-fashioned three-point play from Kelci Adams and a trey from Alcenia Purnell with 4:41 on the clock. UNCP shot 60-percent from the field during the stanza, but trailed 51-45 heading into the final quarter.

Flagler took its largest lead of the afternoon, 56-45 with a jumper in the paint from N’Mya Pierce with 8:34 remaining in regulation. UNC Pembroke responded with 3-pointers from Kelci Adams, Tiara Williams and Alcenia Purnell to cut the score to 56-54 just two minutes later. Flagler knocked down 5-for-6 of its free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Freshman Kelci Adams led all-scorers with a career-best 22 points. Adams was 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and just missed a double-double pulling down seven rebounds. The Fort Mills, S.C., native is the first player this season to score 20 or more points.

Alcenia Purnell added 12 points highlighted by a 4-for-6 clip from the 3-point line. Purnell dished out five assists, as well.

Naomi Gilbert recorded 12 points. Gilbert pulled down four rebounds.

UNCP shot a season-best 44.8-percent from beyond the arc.

The Braves still hold the all-time record against Flagler, 7-5, when playing in Pembroke, N.C.

Flagler went to the free throw line eight more times than UNCP, connecting on 13-for-18 attempts while UNCP connected on 6-for-10 attempts.

The Braves will welcome No. 2 Lander (14-0, 12-0 PBC) to Pembroke on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The event is closed and spectators will not be permitted.