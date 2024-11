RED SPRINGS — Former Red Springs football coach David McDonald died Monday at age 79.

McDonald was head football coach of the Red Devils for two seasons, in 1980-81. He is described as a lifelong teacher and coach, was a man of faith and also served as a volunteer fireman.

McDonald is survived by two sons, three siblings and three grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Alloway Cemetery.