Fairmont seeks offensive balance in Coltharp’s first year

RED SPRINGS — Trailing by 13 points, the Red Springs boys basketball team came roaring back to force overtime in Friday’s regular-season finale against St. Pauls which determined the Three Rivers Conference champion.

But St. Pauls provided an answer in overtime and earned a 59-51 win after outscoring the Red Devils 10-2 in the extra session, becoming TRC champions after sharing the regular-season title last year.

“I thought the guys really responded in overtime,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “Red Springs came out and they played tough, but our guys made some shots down the stretch.”

A William Ford dunk and a Jeyvian Tatum layup gave St. Pauls (13-1, 7-1 TRC) a 53-49 lead in the first minute of overtime, then the Bulldogs made some free throws to seal the win, all while holding Red Springs (7-4, 6-1 TRC) without a field goal in the extra session. The free throws included four by Tatum in the final minute to turn a 54-51 lead into a 58-51 advantage.

“Jeyvian’s been making some big shots like that for us the whole entire year; that’s what he’s expected to do,” Thompson said. “I didn’t think anything less for him, not to do it tonight, and he stepped up big time and did it for us.”

“It ain’t really no pressure, I just keep playing, keep going,” Tatum said.

Red Springs, at the end of a stretch of three games in three days after a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, didn’t show much excessive physical fatigue down the stretch. But Red Devils coach Glenn Patterson said the fatigue manifested itself mentally for his team.

“When you’re shorthanded, you have to try to keep pushing them,” Patterson said. “We had every opportunity to win the ballgame; decision-making, when you get tired, you stop making the decisions that you normally make.

“I started figuring in overtime we had nothing left. That whole game I kept talking to them, ‘alright guys, we’ve got such-and-such minutes left.’ Three games in three days, and going to overtime, I’m proud of my kids.”

One such lapse came on the last possession in regulation. Red Springs had the ball in a 49-49 tie, but a fragmented possession ended with a low-percentage 3-point attempt at the buzzer, which missed.

Red Springs, though, outscored the Bulldogs 16-8 in the final quarter to force overtime after St. Pauls had led 41-28 at halftime and 41-33 at the end of the third.

“When we came over at the end of the third, I said ‘we’ve got eight minutes, guys. Eight minutes to prove to our fans in this gym that we’re not going out like this. We’ve got to go all out; I know you’re tired, but dig deep, and let’s give it to me on the defensive end,’” Patterson said. “And they did, they responded; we got ourselves in a situation to win the game.”

A 13-2 run, dating back to the last basket of the third quarter, gave Red Springs a 44-43 lead after a Brian Foulks layup with 5:18 to go. Josh Henderson gave St. Pauls back the lead, 46-44, on a traditional 3-point play, and the Bulldogs led 47-46 with 2:12 to go after the teams exchanged some free throws and defensive stops.

An Eric Malloy putback gave St. Pauls a 49-46 lead with 1:43 left, then Love tied the score with a basket-and-1 with 1:16 to go, the final points of regulation. After a jump ball with 53 seconds remaining, Red Springs maintained possession until the last-second shot attempt.

Tatum scored 20 to lead St. Pauls, Will Ford had 10 and Josh McNair and Josh Henderson each scored nine.

Love scored 15 points and Noah Chavis scored 14 for Red Springs.

St. Pauls, who won its eighth straight game in the series, led 13-10 after the first quarter, and used a 16-6 second-quarter advantage to take a 29-16 lead at halftime, their largest of the game. Red Springs used a 9-1 run out of the locker room to pull to a 30-25 gap before St. Pauls stretched the lead back to 37-27, ultimately holding the eight-point lead at the end of the third before Red Springs’ fourth-quarter run.

St. Pauls’ conference title comes after the Bulldogs lost their conference opener on a buzzer-beater at Fairmont — their only loss to date this season. The Bulldogs didn’t play another close game after the Fairmont loss until Friday.

“After that loss we just said we’ve got to keep going, keep our head up and keep playing hard every possession, and stay together,” Tatum said.

Both teams now await word of their state playoff opponent, which will come when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announces playoff pairings on Sunday. As the top two 2A finishers in the Three Rivers Conference, both teams are automatic qualifiers.

“We’re definitely excited and looking forward to it,” Thompson said. “Despite who it is, we’re going to come out and play. We’re hoping to get a home game, but if not we’re going to come out and compete against whoever we play. I’ve got four seniors, and we don’t want their season to end, so we’re going to continue playing hard, together as a team and continue to get better.”

“We’ve got to move forward and put this game behind us,” Patterson said. “I told the guys, we’ve got two days to rest, come back Monday, but I think we saw a little bit of everything that will prepare us for what we have to face down the road.”

St. Pauls girls finish second straight undefeated regular season

For the second straight year, the St. Pauls girls basketball team has completed the regular season without a single blemish on their record.

The Bulldogs earned a 72-14 win over Red Springs Friday to improve to 12-0 overall and 8-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. They had previously clinched the TRC title.

“There’s teams that win the conference and seal it early and then lose their last game of the season, so it was important early, being that the state tournament is so close, to catch stride, to still continue to stride,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “We don’t have time to lay down, so this game was still a momentum game that’s going to propel us to Tuesday. We needed to finish strong, and I’m happy we got to play some of those younger girls and get them some experience, because you never know what’s going to come your way in the state tournament.”

St. Pauls led 27-1 after the first quarter, 42-8 at halftime and 58-10 at the end of the third.

T.J. Eichelberger scored 16 points for the Bulldogs with five rebounds. Jakieya Thompson had 14 points and 11 steals; Jashontae Harris scored 13 points; Taliya Council had nine points with 11 rebounds; and Zaliya Gardner scored nine points with six steals.

Red Springs (3-7, 2-5 TRC) was led in its season finale by Anaja McArthur and Elora Oxendine, who each scored four points.

“I’ve got seven returning juniors, some returning sophomores the middle school’s supposed to have some talent down there,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “But I’m happy we made it to this point, because we finished the season with six girls. That’s a lot to ask those girls to do, with all that running and they ain’t played in two weeks. I’m just glad we had enough character to just finish the game.”