Fairmont seeks offensive balance in Coltharp’s first year

February 23, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0

Athletic, versatile players key for Tornadoes

Chris Stiles Sports editor
The Robesonian file photo Fairmont's Jahkeem Moore, 7, looks to give a lead block for Derrick Baker, 23, in a 2019 game against West Columbus for the Golden Tornadoes.

The Robesonian file photo

Fairmont’s Jahkeem Moore, 7, looks to give a lead block for Derrick Baker, 23, in a 2019 game against West Columbus for the Golden Tornadoes.

<p>The Robesonian file photo</p> <p>Fairmont’s Jahkeem Moore looks upfield against West Columbus in 2019.</p>

The Robesonian file photo

Fairmont’s Jahkeem Moore looks upfield against West Columbus in 2019.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian file photo

Fairmont's Derrick Baker, right, tackles West Bladen's Shy'Ron Adams behind the line of scrimmage during a 2019 game.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian file photo

Fairmont’s Derrick Baker, right, tackles West Bladen’s Shy’Ron Adams behind the line of scrimmage during a 2019 game.

FAIRMONT — During George Coltharp’s tenure as football coach at Red Springs from 2012-14, his teams scored a lot of points.

Coltharp returns to the head coach’s role this year at Fairmont, and hopes the Golden Tornadoes will be as efficient offensively by maintaining balance on that side of the ball.

“We’re going to strive for balance,” Coltharp said. “As far as that’s concerned, we have a lot of athletes at Fairmont. And for me balance doesn’t mean 200 yards rushing and 200 yards passing; we want to be balanced in terms of touches. We want every guy on the offense that can touch the football to touch the football.”

Having athletes with versatility will be key to accomplishing that, and few are as versatile as Jahkeem Moore, who has already played all the skill positions in his high school career.

“Anytime you’re dealing with ‘athlete’ athletes, that can do a lot of different things, sometimes that’s tough, because you want to put him in the best position to help the team. I also don’t want him to be a jack of all trades and a master of none either,” Coltharp said.

Derrick Baker (862 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns last season) will lead the run game, though Coltharp wants his team to be balanced enough that opponent’s can’t simply zero in on Baker when game planning for the Golden Tornadoes.

“Obviously Derrick is a special player … we don’t want teams to just say ‘if we can stop Derrick, we can stop Fairmont,’” Coltharp said. “But we do expect him to be a big part of our offense.”

Other athletic players among the offensive unit include Savonte McKeithan, Cedreke Smith, Saquan Singletary and Collen Taylor.

Defensively, the Golden Tornadoes (6-6 last season, 5-3 Three Rivers Conference) eased the transition between coaching staffs by retaining defensive coordinator Eric Gould and running the same scheme this year. A linebacker unit that lost Cameron Harrington to graduation and Kadeem Leonard to early collegiate enrollment can still be a strength, Coltharp said, led by Taylor, Baker and Tyler Davis.

Coltharp also likes his secondary, including Armon Houston, Ezekiel Thompson and John Poe, and praised his defensive line.

“I really like our defensive front right now, with Christian Hunt and Jamar White and Deondre Patterson and Cam Hodge,” Coltharp said. “Those guys, they’re probably going to be the strength of our defense, I would hope.”

The Golden Tornadoes open the season Friday at Red Springs.

