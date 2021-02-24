UNCP women’s golf wins Spring Diamondback Intercollegiate

February 23, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke women’s golf team members celebrate after the team’s win at the Spring Diamondback Intercollegiate in Loris, S.C.

UNCP Athletics

UNC Pembroke women’s golf team members celebrate after the team’s win at the Spring Diamondback Intercollegiate in Loris, S.C.

LORIS, S.C. — Freshman Toni Blackwell carded a 17-over-par 161 in two rounds of competition to finish at the top of the individual leaderboard and to help the UNC Pembroke golf team to its first tournament victory of the season at the Mars-Hill-hosted Spring Diamondback Intercollegiate at the Diamondback Golf Club.

Blackwell (161), who shot a team-best 77 in round two, finished the two-day competition just two strokes ahead of teammate Elizabeth Ritchie (163), who claimed a runner-up finish and who was competing as an individual. Georgia Page (165) shot an 8-over-par 80 on the final day of competition which was good enough for a third place finish.

Redshirt sophomore Amanda Hamrin (168) and redshirt sophomore Samantha DeBusk (168) finished in a tie for fourth place, while freshman Madison Deese (197) finished in eighth place.

The Braves will be back in action on Monday at the Limestone-hosted Low Tide Intercollegiate. The two-day tournament will take place at the Dunes West Golf & River Club in Mount Pleasant, S.C.