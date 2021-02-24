Fairmont-Red Springs open football season Thursday

RED SPRINGS — After a long wait for football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two local teams will have to wait a little bit less than expected to get their season underway.

With spring football season comes challenging weather, and the threat of inclement weather Friday has moved the Fairmont at Red Springs season opener up to Thursday at 6 p.m.

Last year’s game between the two teams was a defensive slugfest, won 18-8 by Red Springs. Neither team scored until the final minute of the first half.

With different teams this season — and a different head coach leading one of the programs — the game could take on an entirely different look; Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches expects the Fairmont offense to come out firing in coach George Coltharp’s debut.

“I know Coach Coltharp over at Fairmont is an offensive guru, and likes to run the air raid, which usually equates to a lot of points,” Ches said. “He’s very well-versed in putting up tons of points and tons of yards and slings the ball all over the place. Fairmont’s got the athletes to do it, and it’s definitely terrifying.”

Fairmont scored 23.8 points per game last year and allowed 20.6 per game; Red Springs scored 30.7 per game and allowed 14.3 per game.

Coltharp’s debut comes against the program where he was most recently a head coach before taking the Fairmont job; he coached Red Springs from 2012-14.

“At this point, it sounds cliche, but we want to just play week to week and just see what happens,” Coltharp said. “Playing in itself is a win in this situation. But we want to be foundational; we want to get our core offense in and build upon our defense, and then try to execute. I talk to the kids all the time about consistency.”

The rushing game is often key when these two programs meet; Angel Washington and Tony Locklear are expected to lead the attack for Red Springs, while Derrick Baker returns after a solid season running the ball last year for Fairmont.

Three Rivers Conference teams will play an all-conference slate this season to fill the seven-week schedule. Red Springs is coming off the TRC title last season at 7-1; Fairmont was 5-3 in the league a year ago.

Fairmont has won 9 of the last 12 meetings in the series; four of the last five meetings have been decided by one possession.

While Fairmont will be traveling for its opener, that’s not necessarily a bad thing for the Golden Tornadoes: they were 6-6 overall last season, but 5-1 on the road.

St. Pauls hosts West Columbus

While many games in the region are moving off of Friday, St. Pauls still plans to open its season Friday at home against West Columbus.

St. Pauls enters the season as arguably the TRC favorites, with conference play starting immediately due to the shortened schedule. The Bulldogs were 6-2 in the league last season and West Columbus was 1-7.

West Columbus struggled through the campaign last season, scoring 12.4 points per game and allowing 45.5 per contest, though they did earn the Three Rivers Conference’s 1A automatic playoff berth over East Columbus.

Keonte McKinney, the Vikings’ quarterback, passed for 546 yards and two touchdowns last season, and was the team’s leading rusher with 447 yards. Running back Jordan Williams, who had three touchdowns, also returns.

St. Pauls, which returns an experienced team, scored 32.3 points per game last year and allowed 18.4 per contest.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 16-6 and have won 10 straight over the Vikings.