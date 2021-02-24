Questions abound for young Red Springs team

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team’s leaders have as much experience as anyone winning close playoff games after last year’s run to the 4A co-state championship.

So, naturally, it was the seniors who led the Pirates in a 59-53 win over Leesville Road Tuesday in the first round.

Charlie Miller scored 23 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, with four assists, while Matt Locklear had 12 points and seven rebounds while matched up against the Pride’s 7-foot center, Wesley Johnson, for most of the game.

“(Miller) was super-clutch,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “Big shot after big shot; whenever they would go on their runs, he was the one to stop them near about every time. We did a good job of finding him, getting open shots, and he was feeling it tonight. Matt played big tonight, especially early, and he did a great job on the 7-footer. He worked him and he was super-physical all night tonight.”

Though Jadarion Chatman only scored three points, he too was key with seven assists. J.B. Brockington, a young player as a sophomore but an experienced one through some key minutes last postseason, had eight assists. Angel Bowie had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates.

Trailing 44-37 late in the third quarter, eighth-seeded Lumberton (11-2) used a 16-1 run to take the lead at 53-45 in theby the 5:19 mark of the fourth. After a J.B. Brockington basket, Miller hit two triples to give the Pirates a 45-44 lead at the end of the third; Locklear opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a layup, and after a Johnson free throw for the Pride, Miller and Bowie hit treys to complete the run.

That run came as the answer to a Leesville Road (8-7) run that had given the ninth-seeded Pride the lead. After Lumberton led 35-29 early in the third, Leesville Road scored 11 straight, including two key baskets by Jalen McDonald, to take a 40-35 lead with 3:25 left in the third. The lead was extended to 44-37 before the Pirates’ response.

“That’s what I prepare them for all year,” Edwards said. “I don’t call many timeouts to stop runs, and I let them fight through hard moments and hard times. That very moment, they got each other, they got each other together, and (Chatman) kind of jerked everybody up, and that’s when we went on our run and stopped the bleeding. This group’s not used to getting bailed out by coaches and officials and stuff like that. We are tough and we will fight through things.”

From Lumberton’s 53-45 lead, the Pirates had one field goal the rest of the game, and had some struggles with ball security; six of the team’s 14 turnovers came in the game’s final four minutes.

“We were pretty careless with the ball, but I think a lot of it had to do with us getting complacent and trying to stall rather than trying to be aggressive towards the end of the game, and try to get easy layups out of their pressure,” Edwards said.

But the Pirates defense held the Pride to nine fourth-quarter points; Leesville Road did get baskets from Scott Martin and McDonald that pulled them to a 55-53 margin with 1:20 to go. Bowie made two free throws with 55 seconds left for a 57-53 lead, and after some defensive stops, Miller added two more with five seconds remaining to go up 59-53.

“In the fourth quarter, we’ve got to put a strand of three stops in row, see how many three-stops-in-a-row we can get consecutively,” Edwards said. “We got quite a few there at the end of the game. The fourth quarter they only scored nine points, and we take pride in that. At the end of the day, defense is going to win games. Offensively we try to play at a quick pace to get leads, but on the defensive end that’s where we have to be the most solid, especially late.”

Chase Hakerem led Leesville Road with 18 points and McDonald scored 17; Johnson had a game-high 10 rebounds, but was held to five points.

The Pirates advance to play at top-seeded Laney in the second round — a familiar situation for a team who’s run last year was mostly on the road.

“It’s going to be a long ride — we’ve taken long rides all year (during the playoffs) last year. Our guys are actually looking forward to playing on the road; we enjoy playing on the road. We wish, obviously, we could have our fans there, but it’s not like we play terrible (on the road).”