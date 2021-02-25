WILSON — The UNC Pembroke softball team used stellar defense and pitching to get out of the seventh inning in game one to secure a 3-1 victory over Barton on Wednesday afternoon at Jeffries Field. The Braves completed the sweep with a 5-2 victory in the back half of the doubleheader fueled by a three-run second inning.
The sweep for the Braves (4-2) marks the fourth consecutive win over Barton and the second sweep of the season. The setback for the Bulldogs (1-3) marks the third straight loss this season.
The Braves will be back in action tomorrow when they travel to Gaffney, S.C. to take on Limestone (3-7). First pitch of the twinbill is set for 1 p.m. at Babe Ruth Field.
Game One
Morgan Shirley drew a walk and stole second in the first inning of game one, before advancing to third on a single from Emily Bell. Lindsey Massengill singled up the middle to plate Shirley for an early 1-0 lead.
In the third, Kaci Roberson walked and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Conner Brisson. Rendi Wetherington doubled to right center field to score Roberson.
Rendi Wetherington smacked a single up the middle in the fifth inning and then stole second. Mary Sells knocked a single to deep center field to score Wetherington and put the Braves up 2-1.
Raygan Larson (2-0) was the winning pitcher and Lauren Gammons earned her second save.
Wetherington had led the Braves with three hits in the opener.
Game Two
In the third inning of the nightcap, Jordan Adcox drew a five-pitch walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Kaci Roberson. Conner Brisson’s infield single advance Adcox to third base, before Mackenzie Collins knocked a single to right field to score Adcox. The Braves used back-to-back singles from Rendi Wetherington and Mary Sells to score two more runs and take an early 3-0 lead.
UNCP put runners on the corners in the top of the fourth with a walk and an ill-timed throwing error. Mary Sells singled to center field to give the Braves an insurance run.
In the bottom half, Barton’s Sloane Correa singled to left center field before Mikayla Rose cleared the bases with a double down the left field line.
Mary Sells led the Braves with three hits in game two.
Jordan Hall (2-0) was the winning pitcher in the nightcap and Abby White earned her first save of the season.