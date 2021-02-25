Lumberton soccer dominates Seventy-First

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 9-0 road conference win over Seventy-First Wednesday.

The game was called by rule at halftime due to Lumberton’s lead.

Luis Izeta had a hat trick for Lumberton (5-1-2, 5-1-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference). Eloy Hernandez had two goals and Oswaldo Flores, Angel Robles, Erik Martinez and Alexis Lopez each had one.

Jon Carrera had three assists, Ulises Cruz had two, and Robles and Flores each had one.

Seventy-First is 0-8, both overall and in SAC play.

The Pirates host Hoke County on Thursday.