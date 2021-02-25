St. Pauls boys, girls basketball out of playoffs after positive COVID-19 tests

February 25, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — Both the boys and girls basketball teams from St. Pauls High School are out of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs after positive COVID-19 tests, athletic director Matthew Hunt confirmed to The Robesonian Thursday.

The St. Pauls boys were set to host Northeastern Thursday night in the second round. The Lady Bulldogs were set to play at McMichael.

The girls team was undefeated for the season at 12-0 and the boys team was 14-1. Both won the Three Rivers Conference championship this season.

The Northeastern boys and McMichael girls teams will automatically advance to Saturday’s third round.

St. Pauls boys coach Corey Thompson did not coach in Tuesday’s first-round game against Morehead due to COVID-19 protocols, but the team was cleared to play in that game.

At least seven teams across all classificiations have forfeited out of the NCHSAA playoffs this week due to COVID-19 protocols.