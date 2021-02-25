St. Pauls boys, girls basketball out of playoffs after positive COVID-19 tests

PEMBROKE – The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team will close the lid on its 2020-21 home schedule on Wednesday when the Black & Gold suits up one last time to battle 2nd-ranked and Peach Belt Conference-leading Lander in a 5:30 p.m. contest at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The event is closed and spectators will not be admitted.

Fans follow the action for free via a live video stream on the UNCP Sports Network with Jon Gross handling the play-by-play duties. The matchup can also be followed via a live statistics link provided by UNCP.

The Braves (2-10, 2-9 PBC) dropped their third-straight contest with a 69-65 setback to Flagler on Monday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. UNCP connected on 13 3-point attempts – its most since Nov. 17, 2017 – and shot a season-best 44.8 percent from the perimeter in the loss. The Saints shot 47.2 percent from the field in the triumph, including a 50 percent success rate in the second half.

UNCP has shot 40 percent or better from the field in each of its last three outings – the best shooting stretch for the club since shooting 40 percent in three-straight games early in the 2018-19 campaign (December 1-17). The Braves have canned 23 3-pointers (59 attempts) over its last two outings – two more than the previous four games combined – and their 30 perimeter attempts (10 makes) in the road loss to Flagler was their most since going 13-of-30 from long range in a win over Mount Olive on Nov. 17, 2017.

Senior Tiara Williams has found the shooter’s touch for the Braves over the last three outings as evidenced by 15-for-33 (.455) shooting over that span, including a 6-for-11 performance in the road loss to Flagler on Saturday. Williams has averaged 12.0 points per game over the last three games, and registered her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 boards in the road setback to the Saints. She began her current success streak with a 15-point, 6-rebound showing in the home loss to Francis Marion last Wednesday.

Lander has captured 39 of the previous 59 meetings in the series with the Braves, including a 91-53 victory earlier this season in Greenwood. The Bearcats are 27-4 against UNCP since the close of the 2005-06 season, and will ride an eight-game series win streak into Pembroke on Wednesday. The last two wins for the Braves in the series have both come at home, however, including a 63-60 triumph over the Bearcats on Jan. 18, 2017.

The No. 2 Bearcats (15-0, 13-0 PBC) clinched at least a share of the Peach Belt Conference regular season title with an 83-62 home win over Columbus State on Monday evening. It was the 18th-straight victory for Lander dating back to last season, while also marking the 24th-consecutive home win for the club as well. The Bearcats shot nearly 47 percent from the field and scored 28 points off of 17 turnovers in Monday’s win over the Cougars.

Lander has averaged 75.6 points (2nd PBC) through its previous 15 games of the 2020-21 season, but will roll into Pembroke on Wednesday sporting the league’s top scoring defense (55.0 points allowed per game) as well. The Bearcats have posted double-digit point wins in 11 of their 15 contests this season, including nine outings that they have won by 20 or more points. Lander has won four games by 30 or more points, including a 79-35 home rout of Francis Marion on January 13.

Sophomore post player Makaila Cange registered her 11th double-double of the season (15 starts) in Monday’s victory over Columbus State, and is averaging 21.0 points and 13.0 rebounds over her last five games. Cange, who pulled down a season-high 21 rebounds in the 44-point win over Francis Marion in January, currently leads the league with 13.3 rebounds per game, and on her current pace, would finish with the second-highest single season rebounding average in the 29-year history of the PBC.

A win over the Braves on Wednesday would put the wraps on an unblemished road record for the Bearcats who have already captured six road wins this season. The Bearcats are 63-27 (.700) in true road games over the last seven seasons, and have actually been in the exact opposite position before. The 2005-06 version of the ball club dropped all 11 of its games away from home, including a 77-65 setback in Pembroke. The program has finished with a losing record on the road just five times in the last 19 seasons (2013-14 was last time).