Locklear leads the way with 35 as Lumberton advances

WILMINGTON — Lumberton senior forward Matt Locklear was a breakout player for the Pirates in last year’s run to the 4A co-state championship.

But nothing he did in that run quite matches his performance in this year’s second-round game Thursday night.

Locklear scored 35 points with 20 rebounds, leading the Pirates to a 64-47 win over Laney to advance to the third round and a third meeting this season with Pinecrest.

“They keyed in on Charlie (Miller),” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They took him off the 3-point line, they no-touched him on the perimeter and no-touched any shot that he had, which allowed us to get more penetration. With us getting more penetration, their bigs helped off big time, and they left Matt wide open, so he took advantage for sure.”

Several of Locklear’s baskets came during a 20-4 Lumberton run that turned the game towards the Pirates late in the first quarter and early in the second. Laney (10-3) led 11-6 midway through the first quarter before Lumberton (12-2) began its run. By the early moments of the second quarter they led 26-15.

“We didn’t change anything offensively, we didn’t start hitting shots or anything magical; it was just we wore them down,” Edwards said. “We take pride in being in shape, and I only played seven players and they played a full 10, and we just wore them down.”

Locklear was not the only key figure during the run. Jacob Hammonds hit two 3-pointers in the opening moments of the second quarter; this made a 16-13 Lumberton lead after the first quarter a 22-15 advantage.

“He had a big spark for us in the first half,” Edwards said. “We were kind of dead, fighting back and forth a little bit, and he came in and had a big burst for us. He hit two 3s early, took care of the ball, and got one steal that led to a basket for us. He had a big spark for us for sure.”

Lumberton led 32-23 midway through the second quarter before Laney went on a 7-1 run to pull to a 33-30 gap; two Locklear layups before the half made it 37-30 at intermission.

Laney pulled within five at 37-32 with the first basket of the second half, but the Buccaneers never pulled closer the rest of the way. Lumberton scored the next seven points for a 44-32 lead, and led 51-40 at the end of the third.

The Pirates outscored the Buccaneers 13-7 in the fourth, continuing to stretch their lead to the final 17-point margin — a comfortable win for a program used to close games in the playoffs over the last two seasons.

“It was, for sure, a little bit of a comfort right there at the end,” Edwards said. “Playoffs are always tense; I think there were some nerves and some other stuff to start the game off, which is why we started the way we started, but all in all, we’ve got a lot of deep-playoff-run-experienced guys on this team, so we’re used to that environment.”

Jadarion Chatman scored 11 points for Lumberton with 10 assists and Miller had eight points.

Connor Powe scored 12 points to lead Laney and Makoa Surigao added nine.

Lumberton will travel to Pinecrest for the third round in a rematch of last season’s 4A East Regional final, which Lumberton won 66-47; it is the sixth meeting between the teams the last two seasons.

Pinecrest won this season’s regular-season meeting 45-42 on a buzzer-beater on Feb. 2, then won the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game 67-52 last Friday. Those games are Lumberton’s only losses of the season; Lumberton also lost the first two meetings last season before the regional final victory.

“We’re going to break down film and figure out where we went wrong again the first two times this year. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re facing the best coach in the state, so it’s going to be tough for sure, especially at their place.”

