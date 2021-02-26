UNCP softball splits with Limestone

February 25, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Limestone pounded 11 hits in game one to secure an 8-3 victory over the UNC Pembroke softball team on Thursday afternoon at Babe Ruth Field. UNCP used a four-run second inning in the back half of the doubleheader to claim a 6-2 victory for a split of the series.

The Braves (5-3) improve to 5-1 this season when playing on the road. The Saints (4-8) improve to 15-7 all-time when playing against UNCP.

The Braves are scheduled to travel to Spartanburg, S.C. on Sunday to face Converse (3-3). First pitch of the twinbill is set for 12 p.m.

Game One

In the first inning, Mary Sells reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second a wild pitch after Alex Watkins drew a six-pitch walk. An ill-timed throwing error scored Sells, and a sacrifice bunt from Emily Biddle put UNC Pembroke up 2-0.

Peyton Yenchik (single), Katie Wilbur (single), and Vic Brewington (walk) loaded the bases for Limestone with two outs in the second. A wild pitch scored Yenchik followed by back-to-back RBI singles that put Limestone ahead 5-2.

Raygan Larson (2-1) took the loss for UNCP.

Game Two

Lauren Hilbourn smacked a single to left field in the second inning and advanced to second after Lauren Baker drew a seven-pitch walk. The Braves loaded the bases after Rendi Wetherington drew a walk, but Mary Sells knocked a doubled down the left field line to score Hilbourn and Baker. Alex Watkins put down a sacrifice bunt to score Wetherington, and Jordan Adcox found the outfield grass for an RBI single that put UNCP up 5-0.

Jordan Hall (3-0) earned the win.

Tatum Brummitt and Jordan Adcox each had two hits for the Lady Braves and Mary Sells had three RBIs.