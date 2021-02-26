Local roundup: Red Springs shuts out Fairmont in football opener

RED SPRINGS — When Red Springs and Fairmont played the first football game in 15 months in Robeson County on Thursday, the Red Devils earned a 41-0 win.
Red Springs (1-0, 1-0 Three Rivers Conference) scored 21 second-quarter points to take a 28-0 halftime lead, then added two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Red Devils quarterback Colton Locklear was 6-for-6 passing with two touchdowns, caught by Hunter Bryant and Shawn Putman. Jahlil Brunson, Eddrick James, Mishon Wilson and Tony Locklear each rushed for a touchdown.
“I’ve still got a bunch of questions; we made a lot of mistakes,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “But we’re just physical, that’s what we’re known for, and that’s all we did, we just played our game.”
The Fairmont debut of coach George Coltharp didn’t go how he’d hoped, particularly against his former team, but he still had some positive takeaways from the opener.
“It was one of those games the score wasn’t indicative of the game,” Coltharp said. “Jahkeem (Moore) made a few big plays, we dropped a couple touchdown opportunities, missed a couple tackles on defense, made a couple turnovers in the special teams. But I’m proud of how our guys competed; we looked good at times, but we also looked very inexperienced at times.”
Muddy field conditions were also a factor in the game.
“When you take a truck to a mudding event, you’ve got a better opportunity of being successful than when you take a sedan,” Coltharp said. “We’re more of a Mustang GT and they’re more of an F-150 with mud tires on it. Tonight was their coup de grâce, it was their deal.”
Red Springs plays at West Columbus next week and Fairmont hosts St. Pauls.
Izeta earns hat tricks on back-to-back nights
The Lumberton boys soccer team earned wins over Scotland Wednesday and Hoke County Thursday, with Luis Izeta recording a hat trick in both games.
Thursday, the Pirates won 4-0 over the Bucks.
Lumberton (6-1-2, 6-1-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led Hoke County (5-4-1, 5-4-1 SAC) 3-0 at halftime.
Alexis Lopez scored for the Pirates in the sixth minute off an Izeta assist. Five minutes later, Izeta scored his first goal, assisted by Angel Robles. Izeta scored on a penalty kick late in the first half, before his final goal came off an Oswaldo Flores assist.
“That might be our most complete game from start to finish; I’m very proud and excited for the team,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “It’s a quality win that keeps us in second place (in the SAC) for the time being.”
Wednesday, the Pirates earned a 9-0 win over Seventy-First (0-8, 0-8 SAC). The game was called by rule at halftime due to Lumberton’s lead.
Izeta had a hat trick, Eloy Hernandez had two goals and Flores, Robles, Erik Martinez and Lopez each had one.
Jon Carrera had three assists, Ulises Cruz had two, and Robles and Flores each had one.
Lumberton plays Monday at league-leading Pinecrest.