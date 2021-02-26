St. Pauls football opener postponed

Staff report

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team’s season opener Friday against West Columbus was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The status of next week’s game against Fairmont is uncertain as of midday Friday.

“St. Pauls will be taking safety precautions to better serve our student-athletes,” St. Pauls athletic director Matthew Hunt said. “All future games will be deemed playable on a day-to-day basis.”

The postponement comes after both the boys and girls basketball teams at the school forfeited out of the state playoffs Thursday due to positive tests.

The girls team was undefeated for the season at 12-0 and the boys team was 14-1. Both won the Three Rivers Conference championship this season.

St. Pauls boys basketball coach Corey Thompson did not coach in Tuesday’s first-round game against Morehead due to COVID-19 protocols, but the team was cleared to play in that game.

At least seven teams across all classificiations have forfeited out of the NCHSAA playoffs this week due to COVID-19 protocols.