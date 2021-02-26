Lumberton, Pinecrest meet for third time with regional final berth at stake

SOUTHERN PINES — Last year, when the Lumberton boys basketball team met Pinecrest in the playoffs, the Pirates had lost their previous two meetings to the Patriots but won the postseason meeting.

This season, Lumberton has lost twice to Pinecrest — and once again meets the Patriots for a third time in the playoffs.

Last year’s playoff meeting came in the 4A East Regional final, won by the Pirates at a neutral site in Fayetteville.

This year, a trip back to the regional final is what’s on the line when the teams meet at 6 p.m. Saturday.

All three meetings this season have come in Southern Pines — Pinecrest (14-1) hosted the regular-season meeting and earned the right to host Lumberton (12-2) in both the conference and state tournaments as the higher seed — and the Pirates are hoping the trip back south from Southern Pines late Saturday night will be more pleasant than the last two.

“We’re going to break down film and figure out where we went wrong again the first two times this year,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re facing the best coach in the state (Ben Snyder), so it’s going to be tough for sure, especially at their place.”

The matchup comes just eight days removed from the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.

Pinecrest won that meeting 67-52. Ian Blue scored 22 points for Pinecrest in that game and Bradlee Haskell had 20; Jadarion Chatman scored 17 for Lumberton.

“Obviously, defensively we can’t give up 60-plus points to them this time like we did last time,” Edwards said. “Their shooters were too wide open last time; we helped too much. We’ve got to take away some of their outside, perimeter scoring this game. That was not the case last time, so we’re going to key in on that.”

This season’s first meeting on Feb. 2 was a lower-scoring affair, with Pinecrest winning 45-42 on a Sam Stoltz 3-pointer as time expired. Charlie Miller led Lumberton with 15 points in that game and Haskell scored 13 for the Patriots.

In the 2019-20 season, Pinecrest won 52-50 in Southern Pines and 57-49 in Lumberton in the regular season. Lumberton won the regional final 66-47, a win that propelled the Pirates to the 4A co-state championship when the pandemic canceled the state championship game.

Pinecrest, the No. 4 seed in the East Regional,has played two nailbiters to advance to this point of the playoffs, winning 59-57 over Southeast Raleigh in the first round and 68-67 over Rolesville in the second round.

Lumberton, the No. 8 seed, defeated Leesville Road 59-53 in the first round and Laney 64-47 in the second round.

While the Pirates are away from home, they’re definitely used to winning playoff games on the road — the second-round win over Laney was their fourth road win in the playoffs, and fifth away from home counting a neutral-site game, in the last two seasons.

The winner of the Lumberton-Pinecrest game will meet the winner of Saturday’s Apex Friendship at Millbrook game in Tuesday’s East Regional final.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.