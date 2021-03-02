St. Pauls soccer rebounds, beats West Bladen

ST. PAULS — It may sound strange, but coach Brent Martin encouraged his St. Pauls boys’ soccer team to play at the same level Monday as they did in a losing effort last Friday.

The Bulldogs absorbed their first setback in Three Rivers 1A/2A Conference play Friday, dropping a 1-0 decision against East Bladen. But despite the defeat, Martin felt his squad played well.

“That’s probably the best game we’ve played,” Martin said Monday. “So my message tonight to the team was to keep that same intensity.”

The senior-laden Bulldogs heeded their coach’s advice with another strong performance in overwhelming visiting West Bladen, 6-0, to keep their state playoff hopes alive.

St. Pauls (4-1-1 overall, 2-1 Three Rivers) struck for three goals in the first 40 minutes, allowing Martin to start reserves in the second half. The Bulldogs would add three more goals after intermission to send West Bladen (0-4, 0-4 TRC) down to a fourth straight loss.

Six different players scored for St. Pauls, starting with a header by junior Jason Zamora with 26:25 left in the first half. Five minutes later senior Keni Verdugo-Gomez went one-on-one with a West Bladen defender before unleashing a shot that found the right side of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Sophomore Josmar Miguel finished off the first-half onslaught by St. Pauls with under 10 minutes to play when he converted a throw-in from the corner by senior Edwin Jimenez-Bautista.

David Estrada, Allan Diaz-Inestroza and Ayham Hajran scored in the second half for St. Pauls.

As good as the Bulldogs’ were on offense, their defense was just as impressive. Most of the game was played on West Bladen’s side of the field and the Knights failed to get a shot on goal. The result was the third shutout of the season for St. Pauls.

“We have come a long way,” said senior Allan Diaz-Inestroza, who produced one of the three St. Pauls’ goals in the second half. “We’ve really pushed through practice, trying to develop the teamwork on offense and defense. Now it’s paying off.”

The Bulldogs need that effort to pay off two more times to assure themselves of a state 2A playoff berth. They’ll face West Columbus next Monday, then close out the regular season Wednesday at Robeson County rival Red Springs. St. Pauls and Red Springs battled to a 3-3 tie in their first meeting this season back on Feb. 16, a nonconference game.

“There is an automatic bid for one team (to state playoffs) and the other teams will be vying for a wild card,” Martin said. “If Red Springs beats East Bladen (next Monday), and we beat Red Springs, there’s a three-way tie for first. So there is still a lot in our hands. But we have to win all the games we have left.”

“We can still have a season that our seniors will remember,” Diaz-Inestroza added. “Right from the beginning our goal was to win the conference championship. Unfortunately, we had a loss. But we’re still trying to finish strong and get into the playoffs.”

Lumberton falls at Pinecrest

The Lumberton boys soccer team dropped a 9-1 decision Monday at Sandhills Athletic Conference-leading Pinecrest.

Angel Robles scored a late goal for the Pirates, assisted by Abraham Sanchez, making Lumberton (6-2-2, 6-2-2 SAC) only the second team to score against Pinecrest this season after Jack Britt.

Pinecrest (9-0, 9-0 SAC) led 4-0 at halftime.