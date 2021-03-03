Catawba beats UNCP baseball

SALISBURY — Seventh-ranked Catawba took the lead for good with its first two at-bats of the contest, and then added a trio of insurance runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings, to snap the 14th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team’s three-game winning skein with a 12-7 victory over the Braves on Tuesday afternoon.
The result marked the final leg of a seven-game road trip for UNCP (6-3), who will return to Pembroke this weekend for a three-game set against Peach Belt Conference rival Young Harris. The Indians (7-4) have now grabbed wins in three of their last four outings, and have now won three-straight home games in the series with UNCP.
Lee Poteat doubled to lead off the bottom of the first for Catawba, moved to third on a wild pitch and eventually scored on a run-scoring single off the bat of Hunter Shepherd.
In the third, the Indians utilized a single, a costly error and walk to load the bases with their first three at-bats, and got free passes in each of their next two at-bats to force in a pair of runs. Jeremy Simpson’s sacrifice fly pushed the hosts’ advantage out to 4-0.
Zack Miller’s leadoff homer to start the seventh signaled a 6-hit, 5-run inning for Catawba, who sent 10 batters to the plate to fuel the rally. Jeremy Simpson’s base-clearing double gave the Indians a 12-2 lead heading into the final two innings.
Trevor Clemons was 4-for-5 for UNCP with a run scored, Gage Hammonds had two hits and two RBIs, Christian Jayne hit a homer and Spencer Faulkner had a hit and two walks with an RBI.
Poteat and Shepherd each had three hits for Catawba, with Poteat driving in three runs.
Bryan Ketchie (1-0), who threw six innings allowing one hit and one run with three strikeouts, earned the win for Catawba. Bucky Bonynge (2-1) took the loss for UNCP.
The Braves will make a quick stop home this weekend when they suit up to battle league rival Young Harris (3-4, 3-3 PBC) in a weekend set at Sammy Cox Field. The squads will open up the series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday, before wrapping up the weekend with a 1 p.m. outing on Sunday as well.