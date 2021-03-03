Baucom named PBC Player of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A torrid week on the baseball diamond paid dividends for redshirt senior Ethan Baucom on Tuesday when the Rockingham native raked in his fourth career Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week laurel, the league office announced.

Baucom, the reigning PBC Player of the Year, recorded a .538 (7-for-13) series in a sweep of Claflin over the weekend, while also turning in one home run, two doubles, nine RBI and seven runs scored. The everyday starter at first base tallied multiple hit outings in each bookend of the weekend set, including a 2-for-4, 4-RBI showing in the opener that also included a pair of walks and three runs scored.

He closed out the weekend performance — one which saw him post a .923 slugging percentage and a .632 on-base percentage — with a 4-for-6, 4-RBI against the Panthers that included a double and his 51st career home run.

Baucom has played in 182 games (173 starts) over his career in the Black & Gold and has registered a .328 (238-for-725) batting average to complement 97 extra-base hits (51 HR), 227 RBI and 207 runs scored. He currently ranks third among the league’s all-time RBI leaders, and is tied for fourth among the PBC’s most prolific home run hitters.

Gamble selected for indoor track and field national championship

The indoor track & field season will continue for redshirt-junior Orlandus Gamble after the Kings Mountain native learned that he was one of 12 participants selected to compete in the High Jump at the NCAA Division II Championships in Birmingham, Ala., on March 12.

Gamble registered an NCAA provisional qualifying mark with a personal-best leap of 2.08 meters at the Roanoke Invitational Challenge in January. The all-region selection also captured a first-place finish at the Conference Carolinas Conference Championship with a mark of 1.96 meters.

The NCAA Division II National Championships will be held March 12-13 at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It is the third-straight year that the Braves have qualified at least one individual to compete on NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field’s biggest stage.

Seering named PBC Player of the Week

After an impressive performance against Young Harris on Sunday, senior Rilee Seering was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday.

The announcement marks the fifth consecutive year that a player has earned a conference weekly award, but it is the first Player of the Week honor since the 2015 season when Jasmine Senecal-Guzman and Courtney Crump were honored.

The Waxhaw native scored a career-high six points on Sunday in a 4-0 conference win against Young Harris. Seering netted two goals and also had two assists to help the Braves improve to 3-1-0 this season.

Seering’s six points on Sunday is tied for the most in a single game in the PBC this season and she is the only player in the conference with two multi-goal games this year. Seering leads the PBC in goals and goals per game, points and points per game, is tied for first in game-winning goals and tied for second in assists.