Seventy-First comes from behind, beats Purnell Swett soccer

FAYETTEVILLE — There are many ups and downs in the process of building a successful athletic team.

The boys’ soccer team from Purnell Swett endured one of the latter Wednesday against the only team it had produced a win against this season.

After scoring an early goal against Seventy-First and maintaining the lead at halftime, the Rams surrendered two second-half goals to drop a 2-1 Sandhills 4A Conference contest to the Falcons.

The defeat came just less than a month after Purnell Swett (1-10-1 overall and in Sandhills) blanked Seventy-First, 2-0, for its only victory of the season. The Rams were dominant in that outing at home as freshman Kevin Locklear and senior Ricardo Flores tallied goals.

“We dominated the first game and they (Seventy-First) didn’t really have many chances,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “Tonight, they had more chances and they took advantage of them when the opportunity came up.”

Junior midfielder Jalen Hunt got the Rams off to a positive start Wednesday just seven minutes into the game when he launched a shot from in front of the goal into the upper right corner of the net. It was the first goal of the season for Hunt, who scored five times as a sophomore.

Purnell Swett made that lead stand through halftime, but didn’t play with the same level of intensity after that goal, according to Strickland.

“I think that’s when we let off,” Strickland said. “After getting the first goal in, I think the mindset was that was it. We thought the game was over and we had it in, instead of finishing it. You have to play 80 minutes to finish a game.”

Seventy-First (1-10, 1-10) evened the score four minutes into the second half when junior Josiah Boyd richochet a penalty kick off Swett’s backup goalie Zachary Hunt into the net. The Rams have been without regular goalie Daniel Hunt for several weeks, according to Strickland.

Boyd would also notch the game-winning score with 9:01 to play on a breakaway.

“This season, all I wanted and asked was for them to get better and better,” Strickland said. “Tonight we made a little regression. That’s not what we’re aiming for, to regress.”

The Rams will get two more chances to improve with games left at Hoke County next Monday and at Robeson County rival Lumberton on March 10.

Richmond defeats Lumberton

The Lumberton boys soccer team lost a 4-2 match Wednesday at Richmond.

Trailing 2-1 at halftime after an unassisted Jair Santos goal in the first half, Lumberton (6-3-2, 6-3-2 SAC) tied the match at 2-2 with 31 minutes to go on an unassisted Erik Martinez goal.

A defensive lapse allowed Richmond (6-3-1, 6-3-1 SAC) to go up 3-2 with 26 minutes to go, and the Raiders added another goal in the final 10 minutes.

“We played very well and controlled the majority of the match with our possession,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “But in the end our inability to make a couple plays on both ends of the field did us in.”

The Pirates need to win out in their three matches next week to have a chance to make the playoffs, starting Monday at home against Scotland.