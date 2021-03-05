Lumberton bowling wins SAC titles

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton High School boys and girls bowling teams claimed individual and team titles at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship earlier this week.

The Pirates won the conference championship in both the boys and girls team competitions.

Individually, the Pirates swept the top three spots in the boys competition, with Jacob Britt earning the conference championship in singles. Romey Revels finished second and Benjamin Rodgers finished third. All earned first-team all-conference honors.

Pirates bowlers Micah Locklear, who was sixth, and Ethan Evans, who was ninth, each earned second-team all-conference honors.

Chloe Newberry won the girls individual championship and Bailee Luper finished second for the Pirates. Both were named first-team all-conference.

Alexandria Zambrano finished eighth to earn second-team all-conference honors.