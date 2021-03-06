UNCP softball splits twin bill with Coker

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team recorded 11 hits and put up multiple runs in three innings of game one to secure a 9-1 victory over visiting Coker in five innings on Friday afternoon at the UNCP Softball Field. In game two, Coker pounded a season-high 14 hits to manage a series split and take game two 6-3.
The victory for the Braves (8-4) in game one marked the first victory against the Coker in the last six contests. The victory for the Cobras (5-7) in game two snapped a three-game losing streak and marked the first win on the road.
The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they welcome Methodist (1-5) to Pembroke. First pitch of the twinbill is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. The event is closed and spectators will not be permitted.
Game One
Tatum Brummitt sparked the offense in the third inning of the opener with a solo blast to center field to put UNCP ahead 3-1. The Braves put runners on first a second after Emily Biddle drew a four-pitch walk and Jordan Adcox singled to right field. Conner Brisson sent a deep shot to right field for a two-run RBI double to give UNCP a 5-1 lead.
In the fifth, Emily Biddle smacked a solo homerun over the center field fence. Jordan Adcox beat out an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error by the third baseman. Madison Dyson kicked a single to right field to advanced Adcox, before Conner Brisson’s single scored Adcox. The Braves loaded the bases and Mary Sells drove in the final two runs with a double to the outfield grass.
Conner Brisson had two hits and three RBIs for UNCP and Tatum Brummitt had to hits and two RBIs. Mikayla Goodwin had two hits to lead Coker.
Raygan Larson (4-1) earned the win after pitching all five innings with seven strikeouts. Brandi Davis (0-4) took the loss.
Game Two
Coker put runners on the corners after a double from Alex Alveson and a single from Ava Jay in the first inning of the nightcap. A sacrifice fly from Chloe Pelham scored Alveson, and a single up the middle scored Jay to put the Cobras ahead early 2-0.
In the fourth, Jena Dewalt crushed a homer over the center field fence on the third pitch of the at bat. Ava Jay doubled down the left field line before scoring on a single from Chloe Pelham. Kayla Oswell doubled to center field to score Pelham and put the Cobras ahead 6-0.
Mary Sells reached on a fielding error by the pitcher in the sixth and advanced to second on a passed ball. Tatum Brummitt singled to right field and advanced Sells to third. Carley Dawson laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Sells, and Brummitt scored seconds later on a throwing error from the second baseman to make it 6-2.
Madison Dyson hit a homer in the seventh for UNCP.
Chloe Pelham, Mikayla Goodwain, Jana Dewalt and Kayla Oswell each had two hits in the second game for Coker, with Pelham and Oswell each totaling two RBIs.
Hannah Fisher (4-2) pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, earning the win for the Cobras. Jordan Hall (4-1) took the loss for the Lady Braves.