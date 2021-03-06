From the fringe

March 6, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 65.

Brad Phillips and Phillip Bradford finished second with 70, winning a scorecard playoff.

Tiger Willie and Lee Hunt were the closest to the flag winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Ricky Harris and Bob Antone were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over runners-up Tommy Maynor and Greg Canady. The second flight was won by Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis, and Tommy Belch and James Humphery took second place. Brad Hayes and Bob Shahetka won the third flight, with Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones taking second.

Craig Lowry, Ricky Harris, Al Almod and Phillip Bradford were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton with a 67, Mitch Grier 71, Mack Kenney 73, Richie Chmura 73, Brian Haymore 74, Tommy Davis 75, Rick Baxley 76, Bob Antone 76, Butch Lennon 76, Sean Morrow 76, Eddie Williams 76, Calvin Hammonds 76 and Randy Williamson 77.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]