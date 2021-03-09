UNCP volleyball beats Georgia College in opener

March 8, 2021
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team cruised to wins in the first two sets, but had to hold off a late charge from Georgia College to register a 3-1 win over the Bobcats in the season opener for both teams on Monday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The result marked the first official competition for the Braves (1-0, 1-0 PBC) in 473 days, and helped give the program its first win in a season-opening contest since the 2012 campaign. It was the eighth-straight loss for the Bobcats (0-1, 0-1) dating back to last season.

A kill by Erin O’Donnell sparked the hosts on a 7-2 scoring run in the first set, and block assists from Brianna Warren and April Tankersley a short time later put the lid on a 9-0 run that padded UNCP’s lead out to 22-7. The Bobcats fought off three-straight set points, but another kill from O’Donnell closed it out at 25-11.

The sides split the first 16 points of the second set, but the Braves scored the next five points to take the lead for good. The visitors closed to within four points, 17-13, on a service error from UNCP, but the Braves capitalized late on a trio of hitting errors before closing out a 25-16 victory with block assists from Shannon Skryd and Brianna Warren.

UNCP went out in front in the third set, 12-11, after an attack error by the visitors, but the Bobcats answered back with three-straight points to take the lead for good. The Braves made it a two-point affair, 20-18, late on a kill from Brianna Warren, but the visitors tacked up five of the next seven points to post a 25-20 triumph.

Georgia College led the fourth set 21-17 following a kill from Libby Bochniak, but the Braves rallied to score five of the next six points and eventually tied it at 22 apiece on an attack error by the visitors. A kill by Shannon Skryd, followed by ensuing block assists from April Tankersley and Brianna Warren set the hosts up with a match point, and Skryd posted another kill to close out the team win at 25-23.

Shannon Skyrd led the Braves with 15 kills and Brianna Warren and Kaila Crowder each had nine. Morgan Gibbs registered 28 assists. Kaila Crowder, Morgan Gibbs and Katie Pressley each had 14 digs for the Braves, and Brianna Warren had 12 blocks.

The Braves will continue their season-opening four-match home stand on Friday evening when they welcome USC Aiken to Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Match time has been scheduled for 6 p.m.