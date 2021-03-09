Registration open for LYBA spring baseball

March 9, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Youth Baseball Association (LYBA) has opened registration online for its spring 2021 baseball season for ages 7-14.

Registration for this year’s season is free, and runs through April 1.

To sign up, visit https://dyb-leag-y2455.sportssignup.com, or go to lybabaseball.com and follow the directions on the home page.

Adults interested in coaching can also sign up at lybabaseball.com. Coaches do not have to have a child playing in the league to volunteer.

As of Tuesday, about 40 players have already signed up.