Five Robeson County players, Edwards earn NCBCA All-District honors

March 9, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Lumberton's Charlie Miller, 0, attempts an off-balance layup after being fouled by Pinecrest during a Feb. 2 game in Southern Pines. Miller was named to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association's All-District first team Tuesday.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — Five basketball players from Robeson County earned All-District honors when the teams were announced by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Tuesday, along with Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards.

Lumberton led the way with two selections, as Charlie Miller was named to the All-District first team for District 4 and Jadarion Chatman was named to the second team. The Pirates’ Bryant Edwards was named District 4 Coach of the Year.

St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum was also named to the second team and Fairmont’s Jahkeem Moore was named to the third team.

Westover’s D’Marco Dunn was named District Player of the Year. Other first-team selections included Pinecrest’s Bradlee Haskell, Terry Sanford’s Davis Molnar and Pine Forest’s Isaiah Washington.

On the girls All-District teams, St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger was named to the first team.

Nyla Cooper from Jack Britt was named District Player of the Year, and the other first-team selections were Terry Sanford’s Miya Giles-Jones, Union Pines’ Emily Bowbliss and Jack Britt’s Ashara Hayes.

Jack Britt’s Nattlie McArthur was named District Coach of the Year.