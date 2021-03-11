NCHSAA approves realignment plan

March 10, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association voted Wednesday to finalize its realignment for 2021-25.

The alignment will go into affect Aug. 1.

Lumberton and Purnell Swett will compete as 4A schools in a split 3A/4A conference with 4A members Jack Britt, Gray’s Creek and South View and 3A members Douglas Byrd, Cape Fear and Seventy-First. That league remained unchanged throughout the realignment proposal process since the first draft on Dec. 10.

Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls, the three Robeson County high schools set to compete at the 2A level, are will be part of a seven-team 2A conference with Clinton, East Bladen, Midway and West Bladen.

These seven schools were proposed to be in a conference with East Duplin, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill, but successfully appealed for a more geographically-friendly alignment due to concerns regarding travel and missed instruction time.

The seven schools paired together in the 2A conference have competed in the same conference with each of the other schools before, although this exact grouping of seven has not previously happened.