UNCP athletics to allow limited spectators

PEMBROKE – Athletics department officials at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced changes to the attendance policy for home athletics events during the Spring 2021 competition season. The policy will take effect immediately and continue until further notice.

Grace P. Johnson Stadium (Football)

Attendance for all home football contests at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Field is limited to 1,050 fans. A limited number of UNCP students, student-athlete/coach guests and pre-purchased season ticket holders will be admitted to the facility, and there will be no single game tickets or walk up sales. Visiting team spectators, including family members, will not be admitted to the facility.

Students must reserve their ticket on the Monday prior to each home game by RSVPing to the event on the department’s #BraveNation rewards app. Students must fill out their complete profile on the app in order to be entered into the ticket lottery. An invitation to claim tickets, along with an individualized passcode, will be sent out to those respective users 72 hours prior to kickoff of each home game. Students will then have the following 48 hours to claim their ticket. The ticketing portal will close 24 hours prior to kickoff of each home game.

Current Braves Club members can purchase up to four season ticket packages beginning on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. by emailing Andrea Branch ([email protected]) or Jack “Bull” Slavin ([email protected]). An individualized passcode will be sent to the Braves Club member on file allowing him/her to purchase the two-game home package for $40. To renew your Braves Club membership, please call the UNCP Advancement Office at (910) 521-6252.

Tailgating is prohibited before, during and after home football games until further notice.

Fans in attendance must wear masks and practice physical distancing with non-homogenous groups. Temperature checks will take place prior to fans entering the facility.

Sammy Cox Field (Baseball)

Attendance for all home baseball games at Sammy Cox Field is limited to 164 fans. A limited number of UNCP students, faculty/staff, student-athlete/coach guests and Major League Baseball scouts will be admitted to the facility. Major League Baseball scouts must email their intent to attend each game to Andrea Branch ([email protected]) no later than 24 hours prior to first pitch. Visiting team spectators, including family members, will not be admitted to the facility.

Students and faculty/staff members must reserve their ticket by RSVPing to the event on the department’s #BraveNation rewards app. Students and faculty/staff members must claim their ticket upon arrival to the main gate at Sammy Cox Field. Users must fill out their complete profile on the app in order to be entered into the ticket lottery. Upon checking in at the gate, an individualized passcode will be sent out to those respective users to claim their seat in the facility.

Fans in attendance must wear masks and practice physical distancing with non-homogenous groups. Temperature checks will take place prior to fans entering the facility.

Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court (Volleyball)

Attendance for all home volleyball games at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court is limited to 250 fans. A limited number of UNCP students and student-athlete/coach guests will be admitted to the facility. Visiting team spectators, including family members, will not be admitted to the facility.

Students and faculty/staff members must claim their ticket upon arrival to the main entrance to Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Users must fill out their complete profile on the app in order to be entered into the ticket lottery. Upon checking in at the main entrance, an individualized passcode will be sent out to those respective users to claim their seat in the facility.

Fans in attendance must wear masks and practice physical distancing with non-homogenous groups. Temperature checks will take place prior to fans entering the facility.

Lumber River EMC Stadium (Soccer)

Attendance for all home soccer games at Lumbee River EMC Stadium is limited to 150 fans. A limited number of UNCP students and student-athlete/coach guests will be admitted to the facility. Visiting team spectators, including family members, will not be admitted to the facility.

Students and faculty/staff members must reserve their ticket by RSVPing to the event on the department’s #BraveNation rewards app. Students and faculty/staff members must claim their ticket upon arrival to the main gate at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. Users must fill out their complete profile on the app in order to be entered into the ticket lottery. Upon checking in at the gate, an individualized passcode will be sent out to those respective users to claim their seat in the facility.

Fans in attendance must wear masks and practice physical distancing with non-homogenous groups. Temperature checks will take place prior to fans entering the facility.

UNCP Softball Field (Softball)

Attendance for all home softball games at the UNCP Softball FIeld is limited to 52 fans. The capacity is limited to only individuals on the family pass list for student-athletes and coaches. No other spectators, including visiting family members, will be admitted to the facility.

Family members in attendance must wear masks and practice physical distancing with non-homogenous groups. Temperature checks will take place prior to fans entering the facility.

How to watch

Those unable to attend home athletic events can watch all of the football games, as well as a majority of the baseball, soccer, softball and volleyball games, through the UNCP Sports Network. Visit UNCPBraves.com/Live for a link to the live video stream (when available), as well as a link for live statistics.

Be sure to follow UNCP Sports on social media (@UNCP_Sports) for access to live video and live statistics links, in addition to the latest news, information and schedule changes throughout the spring.