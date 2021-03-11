Spurts lift St. Pauls past Red Springs in key TRC match

RED SPRINGS — It’s rare to see goals in quick succession in a soccer game, especially one between two teams.

But the St. Pauls boys soccer team twice scored three goals bunched together, once in each half, as they earned a 7-1 win over Red Springs in a key Three Rivers Conference matchup Wednesday.

Bulldogs junior Anthony Sosa scored five of the team’s seven goals and assisted on one in the win.

“We had trained a lot, we had gone to a lot of stuff, and I think we deserve it,” Sosa said. “We’ve always been the better team. I just came back from injury and it feels good to be back, and I think it’s Coach Martin and all the hard work he’s done for us.”

Red Springs (4-1-1, 2-1 TRC) led 1-0 early after a Bryan Perez-Ramirez goal less than 2 1/2 minutes into the game.

St. Pauls (5-1-1, 3-1 TRC) scored three goals in two minutes midway through the half. Sosa scored the first with 23:21 left in the half, and just 12 seconds later Keni Verdugo-Gomez gave St. Pauls a 2-1 lead.

Sosa scored his second goal on a breakaway with 21:23 to go in the half; St. Pauls blocked a couple of Red Springs shots over the rest of the half to maintain a 3-1 lead at the break.

“(Sosa is) a cool kid,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “He’s been injured most of the year; when we played Red Springs at home, we lost him in the first half. … We went back to our original formation in this game, kept our true identity, and we actually played a lot better this game than we did the first half of our home game (against Red Springs).”

“We had two people get injured early in the game that was key,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “As soon as we made those substitutes, it was ugly. Missing players and just a lot going on — it got out of hand quick. I knew we were out of it before we even stepped on the field. But hopefully we preserved a little energy so we can get this win tomorrow.”

Sosa was out of the game to start the second half, but once he came back in about 10 minutes into the half, the goals continued quickly with the Bulldogs’ second three-goal spurt. Sosa scored on a breakaway with 27:05 to go for a 4-1 lead and 37 seconds later scored again for a 5-1 lead. He then assisted on an Allan Diaz-Inestroza goal for a 6-1 lead with 23:15 to play, the team’s third goal in less than four minutes.

“We had a plan in the second half; the plan was to leave (Sosa) out the first 10 (minutes); give him an additional 10 minutes to catch his breath, because he’d been working his butt off the first half as the lone striker. So we left him out with the intent that in the middle 20 minutes we’d score a couple; we’d put him back in, be dangerous again and score a couple, and the last 10 we would play as its own entity, because the first 10 and the last 10 of the second half would be crucial. Luckily for us, luckily — because soccer’s a lot of luck — it came off.”

Sosa capped the night off with his fifth goal with 18:27 left, establishing the final 7-1 tally.

Verdugo-Gomez had three assists for St. Pauls and Diaz-Inestroza and Ayham Hajran each had one.

Red Springs entered the match in control of the TRC after Monday’s win over East Bladen, but St. Pauls now moves into first place, pending the remaining outcomes this week.

“We did it all for (Coach Martin), because he hasn’t gotten a conference championship since 10 years ago, and we had to do it for him,” Sosa said. “On my mind was Coach Martin the whole time, and all the hard work that he had done for us.”

“It was worth everything,” Martin said of Wednesday’s game. “Now this leaves us 4-1 (in the TRC) and we just have to wait and see how the rest of the season plays out.”

East Bladen, who beat St. Pauls, has scheduled a makeup game with West Columbus. If the Eagles win that game, they would move to 4-1 in the conference.

Lumberton beats Purnell Swett

The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 4-1 win Wednesday over Purnell Swett as Luis Izeta recorded a hat trick.

Lumberton (8-3-2, 8-3-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led the match 3-1 at half.

Purnell Swett (1-12-1, 1-12-1 SAC) scored early off a corner kick. Izeta then scored two goals over the rest of the first half and Jair Santos had a first-half goal.

Izeta scored Lumberton’s second-half goal.

Jorge Gomez and Angel Robles each had two assists for the Pirates.

Lumberton hosts Jack Britt Thursday.

