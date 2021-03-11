No. 7 Columbus State too much for UNCP soccer

Staff report

PEMBROKE — A penalty kick in the 33rd-minute of action resulted in a game-winning goal and helped 7th-ranked Columbus State to a 3-1 victory over the UNC Pembroke soccer team on Thursday afternoon at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.

The setback for the Braves (4-2-0) snapped a four-game winning streak and marked the second loss at home this season. The Cougars (4-0-1) improve to 20-5-1 all-time when playing against UNCP.

In the 17th minute, Kelly Hendricks played a pass from Maddy Peterson and Anna Grady to net the first goal of the game and the first goal of the season for Hendricks.

Zion Sellers took advantage of a defensive mishap in the 33rd minute and poked in a goal to tie the score at 1-1. Sellers netted her first goal of the season and her third career goal. Sellers attempted two shots, both of which were on goal.

An ill-timed penalty in the 37th minute from UNCP inside the box gave Columbus State a penalty kick that was taken by Vanessa Aviles, who capitalized with a goal.

Rachael Sweigard found the back of the net in the 60th minute to add an insurance goal for the Cougars.

Columbus State outshot UNC Pembroke 17-7, while also attempted seven shots on goal compared to the Braves two shots on goal.

Rilee Seering fired off three shots for UNCP, while Alexis Pittman had two different looks at shots.

UNCP has lost four out of its last seven meetings with the Cougars.

The Braves will be back in action on Sunday when they make the trip to USC Aiken (0-1-0). Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at the Pacer Pit.