UNCP softball splits with Mount Olive

March 11, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

MOUNT OLIVE — The UNC Pembroke softball team hit four home runs and two doubles in game one to help secure a 9-6 victory over Mount Olive on Thursday afternoon at Cassell Field. In game two, UNCP was limited to just three hits and Mount Olive used a two big scoring innings to capture game two 12-3 in five innings for a split of the series.

The Braves (11-5) are now 8-2 when playing on the road, which marks the best start away from Pembroke in program history. The win for the Trojans (6-6) in game two snapped a three-game losing streak.

UNCP will get a week off before traveling to Salisbury on March 18 to face Catawba (14-2). First pitch of the twinbill is set for 2 p.m. at Whitley Field.

Game One

In the top of the third, Lauren Hilbourn singled through the left side before Rendi Wetherington smack a two-run homer to left field. Mary Sells doubled to the outfield grass and advanced to third. Tatum Brummitt’s sacrifice fly to center field center field scored Sells to put UNCP up 4-2.

Rendi Wetherington singled to left field and stole second in the top of the fifth. Alex Watkins hit a single down the left field line to score Wetherington. Tatum Brummitt crushed a homerun to left field to give the Braves a 7-3 lead.

Kylie Emanuele doubled down the right field line for Mount Olive in the bottom of the seventh, before Cana Shrock sent one over the center field fence for a two-run blast; the Trojans got no closer than 9-6.

Raygan Larson (5-1) earned the win for UNCP and Lauren Gammons got her third save .Hailey Kessinger (1-2) took the loss for the Trojans.

Rendi Wetherington finished the game with three hits, three RBIs and two home runs. Tatum Brummitt had two hits and three RBIs and Alex Watkins had two hits and an RBI.

Game Two

Rendi Wetherington drew a walk and stole second in the first inning before scoring on Mary Sells double to left field. Sells advanced to third on a long fly ball from Alex Watkins and scored on a sacrifice fly from Tatum Brummitt.

In the second, Mount Olive’s Cassandra Lassister singled through the left side and advanced to third on a double from Hannah Burress to left field, followed by an RBI single to third base from Megan Bryant. Mount Olive scored five runs off of five hits in the frame.

Rendi Wetherington hit a solo homer in the third inning for UNCP.

Mallory Ratcliff (4-2) was the winning pitcher and Jordan Hall (5-2) took the loss.

Courtlynn Cooney had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Trojans.