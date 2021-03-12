Missed opportunities cost Lumberton soccer against Jack Britt

Chris Stiles Sports editor

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Alexis Lopez, 16, and Jack Britt’s Christopher Molina, 12, fight for the ball during Thursday’s game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team missed several scoring opportunities, particularly in the second half, resulting in a 3-1 loss to Jack Britt on Thursday.

And, in missing opportunities within the game, the Pirates also missed out on the larger opportunity to secure a playoff berth.

With a win Thursday, Lumberton (8-4-2, 8-4-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) would have clinched the SAC’s runner-up position and an automatic state playoff berth. Now, they’ll have to wait and see if their record is good enough to receive an at-large bid. Jack Britt (11-3, 11-3) secured the second-place spot with Thursday’s win.

“I thought we played well tonight; I thought it was a great high school soccer game between two good teams, and I think two pretty evenly-matched teams,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “Give them credit — it was a back-and-forth game; they made a few plays on the offensive end, and we had a few chances that I thought we could’ve done better with, and unfortunately we didn’t, and I thought that was the difference tonight.”

Lumberton took a 1-0 lead with 13:27 left in the first half after an Angel Robles goal, assisted by Luis Izeta.

Jack Britt responded with two goals in a 5 1/2-minute stretch. Luca Duarte scored off a free kick with 11:22 to go, then Richard Billings gave Jack Britt a 2-1 lead when he scored a goal with 5:54 left until halftime.

In the second half, Hayden Lowe scored with 27:34 remaining to pad the Buccaneers’ lead at 3-1. Lumberton had several shots on goal the rest of the way, but couldn’t convert those shots into needed goals.

“We were pushing hard there in the second half. It kind of reminded me of the game at their place — we were up 3-1 in the second half, and they threw everything at us — and we did the same thing tonight,” Simmons said. “I thought we put them under a tremendous amount of pressure and created some decent looks on goal. I thought they made a couple of nice tackles, the goalkeeper made a couple of nice saves, and that was the difference tonight.”

After the loss, Lumberton will wait and see if it is in the state playoff field, or if its season is over.

“I don’t know if there’s a possibility of getting wild-card spot at this point,” Simmons said. “If we get in, that’d be great. If we don’t, that’d be disappointing. Good group of guys, and some really good seniors on this team, and I hope this is not their last game.”

In other local action, Red Springs defeated Whiteville 3-0.

