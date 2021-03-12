Braves take to the gridiron for unique spring season

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team takes the field Saturday to start a unique season — five Mountain East Conference games, the program’s first as a league member, played in the spring — as they travel to West Virginia to face Glenville State.

“The guys are extremely excited; that’s an understatement,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “Our guys have been extremely hungry, and very highly-anticipating every announcement that’s ever come out ever since COVID kicked in.”

Even as the team is excited to play its first game since Nov. 2019, some level of uncertainty still exists as the season gets underway.

“As we navigate this it seems like things are getting better, just in the overall population, but there’s also still cancellations of sporting events and things of that nature, so you never quite know how it’s going to work out here as we get closer to actually playing,” Richardson said. “We’re hopeful we can do a good job with our protocols, and yet we’ve still got to be able to rely on everybody else to do what they’re doing to, so we can all try to play and move forward here.”

The Braves are led on offense by third-year quarterback Josh Jones (2,210 passing yards, 16 touchdowns last season).

“From a maturity and a growth standpoint, in terms of his preparation, he really takes it serious,” Richardson said of Jones. “He really is a student of the game, and I look forward to that being something that benefits him and benefits the team. The quarterback position is so vital to how the team operates, so to have one of your best players, one of your hardest workers, one of your best preparers be in that position is very exciting for our team.”

Richardson expects production out of several of Jones’ targets in the receiving corps, including Eric Price, Shammond Hicks, Sean Brown (22 receptions, one touchdown), Trey Dixon, Jai’Veon Smalls, and tight end Faheem Diaab (16 receptions, four touchdowns).

“Receivers are definitely a strength in terms of our production, and we’ve got a lot of capable individuals there,” Richardson said. “We’ve had a couple bumps and bruises, but the guys we’re counting on there are very consistent.”

In the run game, DeAngelo Blair-Young (250 rushing yards, one touchdown) is the leading returner; Richardson says Travis Prince has had a “tremendous” preseason. Leonard Mosley, Joseph Early and Raeshawn Griffin should also contribute.

“I think we’ve got a lot of capable bodies there, but also a lot of guys that are unproven and we’re going to see what they can do,” Richardson said. “I think that position is potentially a strength of our team.”

Up front, the offensive line will feature some experience with Gage Baldwin, Jonnie Varga, Reuben Willis, Dylan Best and Timon McMillan, all upperclassmen, leading the way.

“If we create some continuity there with guys that are working together and know how the rotation works, and we get a nice little rotation going, I think we can be very effective,” Richardson said.

The four starting defensive lineman — Taye Vereen (47 tackles) and Octavis McLaurin at defensive tackle and Adonai Aloma (26 tackles, one fumble recovery) and Ben Jaramillo at defensive end — provide experience up front on the defensive side of the ball. Richardson also mentioned Masanka Kanku as a potential impact player.

“We’re expecting good things out of (Vereen and McLaurin),” Richardson said. “(Aloma and Jaramillo) give us a great versatility at defensive end. I think those front four guys right there give us a very solid presence.”

A deep linebacking corps of Amari Brice-Greene (team-high 72 tackles, one fumble recovery), Jordan Howard (57 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble), Cam Caldron (35 tackles), Devin Higgins (29 tackles) and Cam Lowery (25 tackles) shows promise for the Braves.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how many different combinations of those guys can work together, and I think that’s the strength of our defense in terms of depth and numbers, and we looking forward to trying to get a lot of those guys on the field at different times,” Richardson said.

In the secondary, Richardson praises the improvement of his defensive backs, including Devin Jones, Michael Clark (29 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble), Luke Brooks (51 tackles, one interception), Sean Hill (56 tackles, three interceptions), John Jones, Dante Bowlding, Jayce Allen and Virgil Lemons.

“I’m really excited about our DBs,” Richardson said. “I think they will be a strength, and I think they’ve actually improved a lot over the course of the last year.”

On special teams, Devin Jones enters his senior season as the Braves’ prolific kick returner, averaging 27.4 yards per kick return and 12.3 yards per punt return with three kickoff return touchdowns last season. Alex Alvarado (24-for-25 on extra points, 8-for-8 on field goals in 2017) will handle the kicking duties.

“They’ve done a solid job and we expect all those guys to step up and execute their jobs and responsibilities as well,” Richardson said of the unit.

The Braves season begins with the program’s third meeting against Glenville State; UNCP swept a home-and-home series in 2010-11.

The Pioneers were 7-4 overall and 6-4 in the MEC in 2019. Quarterback Tim Heltzel (1,401 passing yards, eight touchdowns) and receiver Javon Butler (654 receiving yards, eight touchdowns) are among the team’s returners.

“You don’t know exactly what their personnel is going to be like; you don’t have the previous game’s week to go off of, so there’s a lot that you’ve got to focus on yourself and make sure that you’re sound and make sure that our team is doing everything possible to just control the factors we can control,” Richardson said.

