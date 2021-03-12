UNCP’s Gamble finishes 9th in NCAA high jump, earns All-America honors

Redshirt junior earns All-America honors

Staff report
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Orlandus Gamble became just the third student-athlete in the modern-era history of the UNC Pembroke men’s track & field program to rake in All-America status at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships with a jump of 2.01 meters in the high jump event on Friday afternoon. The jump earned him a ninth-place finish.

The redshirt junior joined a short and distinguished list of the program’s indoor All-Americans and now stands alongside Javon Graham, who competed in the 60-meter hurdles during the 2019 championships, and Joshua Chepkesir, who qualified to compete in the 3000- and 5000-meter runs last season.

Gamble registered an NCAA provisional qualifying mark with a personal-best leap of 2.08 meters at the Roanoke Invitational Challenge in January. The all-region selection also captured a first-place finish at the Conference Carolinas Conference Championship with a mark of 1.96 meters.