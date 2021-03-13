UNCP’s Daggett reaches NCAA wrestling semifinals, claims All-American status

March 12, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ST. LOUIS — Senior Nick Daggett used a takedown and a 4-point near fall in the opening period to fuel a 9-0 major decision over second-ranked Josh Portillo of Nebraska-Kearney that moved him into Saturday’s semifinal round at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships in St. Louis.

The win gives Daggett a Saturday morning date with McKendree’s Christian Mejia who upset fourth-ranked and top-seeded Isaiah de la Cerda from Adams State earlier in the day. The winner of that bout will move into Saturday evening’s championship round inside St. Louis’s America’s Center Convention Complex.

Bryce Walker grabbed a 9-3 decision in his opening match of the day to upset fifth-ranked Luke McGonigal from Mercyhurst, but was turned away via a 6-3 decision at the hands of seventh-ranked and fifth-seeded Zach Ryg of Upper Iowa in the quarterfinals.

Here is how the rest of UNCP’s wrestlers did Friday:

133: Logan Seliga was pinned by Nebraska-Kearney’s Wesley Dawkins, and lost to Augustana’s Brandon Carroll by 6-4 sudden-victory decision.

149: Luke McDonough lost to Fairmont State’s Lukas Martin by 14-4 majority decision, and lost to Emmanuel’s Dalton Flint by 7-3 decision.

184: Jovuan Johnson defeated Limestone’s Jaquez Bostic by 7-3 decision, lost to Davis & Elkins’ Kyle Wojtasjek by 3-2 decision and lost to Queens’ Stephon Haliburton by 7-4 tiebreaker decision.

285: Ryan Monk was pinned by Colorado School of Mines’ Weston Hunt, and lost to West Liberty’s Francesco Borsellino by 7-3 majority decision.