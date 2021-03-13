Florida State holds off UNC in ACC semis

Jonathan Bym and I sat at our desks at The Robesonian on Friday, March 13, 2020, still stunned over what had unfolded over the previous 48 hours.

Sports had come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I had been in the room with the Lumberton boys basketball team the day before when they were told they wouldn’t be playing in the state championship game that Saturday — one of the most emotional stories I’ve ever had to report.

What is normally among the busiest times on the sports calendar had come to a halt; events Jonathan and I both love and enjoy, including the ACC and NCAA basketball tournaments and the Masters, were among the events suddenly canceled or postponed.

That Friday afternoon, we wondered what was next with no sports to cover.

“You want to play golf tomorrow?” Jonathan said, almost out of the blue.

I loved the idea, especially on a beautiful weekend; it would be a great way to fill the hours we thought we’d be spending that Saturday in Chapel Hill.

So we played the next day at Fairmont Golf Club, blowing off some steam from a terrible week. The next Saturday, we played again at Pinecrest. Next thing we knew, a weekly tradition had been born.

Thus began a personal rebirth into the great game I’d played at the varsity level in high school but hadn’t played as often since.

Rodd Baxley would come to be a regular cast member, in addition to Jonathan. Others have appeared in a recurring role, including Anthony Maynor, Jon Gross and Mark Nance. Jonathan’s fiance, Janie Bounds, has watched from the cart a few times as well. Pinecrest has been the most frequent setting, but we’ve played Fairmont and Carolina here in Robeson County, along with a few other courses in the Sandhills area, as well as the Dillon Municipal Course, my high school team’s home course.

But the Saturday rounds aren’t the only part of the story. Everything that came with the pandemic meant I had a lot more time on my hands, and golf was one activity that, with social distancing built in, could be done during the pandemic with little to no risk of virus transmission.

I was suddenly going to the course three or four times a week, to play a quick nine holes or get some practice in — and of course on Saturday to play 18 holes with the guys. Golf was an outlet during a difficult time.

I set a goal for myself in the midst of this — break 90 again. I shot an 86 in one of my last high-school matches, on a day that everything I’d worked towards for several previous years came together for the round of my life to date. I’ve broken 45 a few times since in a nine-hole round, but not 90 for 18 holes.

I haven’t been successful in that quest, despite thinking several times “this is the day.” Weather and the resumption of local sports have meant I haven’t had the chance to play and practice as much recently; thus, I wouldn’t currently describe the prospects of breaking 90 as imminent — my current norm is about the mid- to high 90s.

Over the spring and summer, when that goal was more within reach, there were some days when not getting there was frustrating — and a couple times that frustration boiled over (I’m not proud of this). One certain club throw near the 15th green at Pinecrest lives on in infamy — as does Jonathan nearly getting stuck in a creek after, graciously, going in to get said club.

Rodd sometimes says after struggles on the course, in a statement borrowed from a friend of his, “at least we’re all still dear friends.” And over the last 12 months, that fellowship among friends has come to be as much a feature of the golf outings as the golf itself.

I’ve rarely laughed as hard as I have during some of these Saturday rounds. One memorable example came at Fairmont, as I told a serious story about my aunt’s dog being taken in by a friend after her death. I paused as Rodd stepped over the ball, but he said he didn’t mind if I kept talking — at which point I resumed the story where I’d stopped.

“Anyway, the dog died in February,” I said, before myself, Jonathan and Rodd laughed to the point where we couldn’t see where our drives went. As they say, timing is everything.

Busier work schedules, colder and rainier weather, and Jonathan’s move to Southern Pines have meant that we haven’t been able to play every weekend in recent months — although we’ve also played a time or two in the Southern Pines/Pinehurst area since Jonathan moved there, including a visit to the putting course at the Pinehurst resort.

I also wasn’t able to play for a couple weeks as I had COVID-19. But last Saturday, I spent my first day out of quarantine with Rodd and Mark on a golf course. I didn’t have the stamina I might normally have so we only played nine holes — but on a nice, mild day is was incredibly refreshing, after being stuck in a one-bedroom apartment for two weeks, to breath in the fresh air and to simply be around other human beings (at an appropriate distance).

My personal renaissance with the game of golf all started because of the pandemic a year ago. And, after personal experience with the virus, it continues.