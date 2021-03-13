From the fringe

PEMBROKE — In both games of Saturday’s baseball doubleheader between The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Georgia College, the Braves’ River Ryan finished off the Bobcats.

Once at the plate, and once on the mound.

Ryan got a walk-off single in the ninth inning of the first game, then earned a four-inning save in the nightcap and hit a late homer for some insurance runs, earning the No. 14 Braves 6-5 and 11-5 wins and a three-game series sweep of No. 8 Georgia College.

“He gets the game-winning hit for us in the first game, he’s out there doing it for four innings,” UNCP coach Paul O’Neil said. “I was a little concerned with bringing him in for (four) innings, but we decided to go for it. And then he hits a home run in the bottom of the eighth, he hits a two-run homer to start it all, to give us some more breathing room.”

UNCP (11-5, 9-3 Peach Belt Conference) takes over first place in the PBC, surpassing Columbus State after entering the day tied for second with Georgia College (8-5, 7-5 PBC). The Braves play a nonconference home game against Wingate Wednesday before playing a three-game series next weekend at Georgia Southwestern.

“They’ve got some really good players that play on that side over there, and they’re going to be in it in the end,” O’Neil said. “They’re very talented; we’re just very fortunate that we could stop it and get our offense going, and then we had some guys come out of the pen and do their job, and then we got the ball to River.”

UNCP won the series opener 10-1 on Friday.

Game 1

Ryan’s walk-off single in the first game of the twin bill came with two outs in the ninth to score Trevor Clemons. Spencer Faulkner tied the game with an RBI single in the previous at-bat to score Grant Elliott.

“I’d kind of been struggling all day, game one, and I knew I was going to come up in a big spot at the end of the game, and batting at the top of the lineup and turn that lineup card over, it’s going to be for a clutch AB,” Ryan said. “Before I stepped up to the box, I was just sitting there, ‘forget about everything that happened my last AB there and go back to fundamentals and sit on fastball, throw the hands, get it back up the middle,’ and sure enough that’s what happened.”

“We were fortunate enough to get the barrel to a couple of balls, and they did make one mistake that did help us in that inning, but the ball bounced our way,” O’Neil said.

UNCP trailed 5-0 in the second inning after an RBI single by Baylin Moore and a grand slam by Paul Grazzini, but answered with three runs in the bottom half; Bobby Dixon scored on a wild pitch and Wellington Guzman hit a two-run homer to make it 5-3.

After the eight combined runs in the second inning, neither team scored again until the eighth. Connor Cox (1-0), who earned the win for UNCP, threw four shutout innings with two hits and three strikeouts; starter Darren Bowen pitched three scoreless frames after the five-run second.

“We won both of those games because Connor Cox came in in Game 1, and did a phenomenal job and put up zeros that gave us a chance to score some runs,” O’Neil said. “And Jake Mayhew did the exact same thing in Game 2. Those guys who came and are the reason that kept us in the ballgame.”

Ryan reached base and scored on Georgia College errors in the bottom of the eighth, pulling UNCP to a 5-4 deficit, before the Braves stranded a pair.

Elliott, whose leadoff single started the ninth-inning rally, and Faulkner led UNCP with two hits in the opener.

Game 2

The offensive spark from the last two innings of Game 1 continued into Game 2, as the Braves scored seven runs in the first four innings and added four runs late in their 11-5 win.

“In these doubleheaders, if you can walk somebody off, it depends what side you’re on — if you’re on the winning side, it’s a huge boost, because you’re going to turn around in 30 minutes and play another game, and the other team’s still sitting there saying ‘what just happened to us,’” O’Neil said. “It’s a huge momentum swing.”

The first three Braves hitters scored in the first inning — Clemons on a Gage Hammonds RBI single; Faulkner on a Bobby Dixon RBI groundout and Ryan on a double steal. That gave UNCP a 3-2 lead after Cal Gentry’s homer in the top half of the inning.

The Bobcats took a 5-3 lead in the second after Gentry drove in two runs with a double and Grazzini scored on a wild pitch.

UNCP scored on a Clemons RBI groundout in the second to plate Guzman and a Dixon RBI double in the third to plate Ryan, tying the game at 5-5. A Faulkner triple plated Garrett Littleton before Faulkner scored on a Hammonds RBI single in the fourth, giving UNCP a 7-5 lead.

After starter Jacob Morrison struggled, Jake Mayhew (1-0) stopped the Bobcats offense with two scoreless innings, earning the win. The Braves then turned to Ryan to take the mound for the final four innings, his longest outing of the year; he allowed three hits over four scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn his second save.

“I told coach, ‘whenever you want me to go out there, I’ll go out there, and I’ll give you everything I’ve got,’” Ryan said. “That’s all it really came down to is just to go out there and grind and get outs.”

Ryan extended the Braves lead to 9-5 with a two-run homer in the eighth; the Braves scored two more runs in the frame for an 11-5 lead, on a Christian Jayne sacrifice fly to plate Ramsey Petty and a Grant Elliott run resulting from an error on a Guzman double.

“I knew two runs may not have been enough, knowing I had to extend myself out there and I was getting a little tired,” Ryan said. “So I just told myself ‘get up there, stay with your approach, put a good swing on the ball,’ and sure enough it went out of here.”

Faulkner and Hammonds each had three hits and Faulkner scored three runs in the nightcap. Dixon doubled twice and he and Hammonds each had two RBIs.