UNCP’s Daggett finishes 2nd at NCAA wrestling nationals

March 13, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ST. LOUIS — All-American Nick Daggett toughed out a 6-5 decision over 11th-ranked Christian Mejia of McKendree in the semifinals, but had his quest for a national championship stopped with a setback to fifth-ranked Cole Laya of West Liberty in the title bout to highlight action for the 24th-ranked UNC Pembroke wrestling team on Saturday at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships inside St. Louis’ America’s Center Convention Complex.

With his run on the sport’s biggest stage, Daggett became the fifth different UNCP student-athlete in the last nine seasons to compete in a national championship bout. That list includes Mike Williams (2013) and Daniel Ownbey (2014-15), who combined to bring home three national championships for the Braves, as well as former All-Americans Blaze Shade and Rodney Shepard.

Mejia used a reversal and an ensuing 2-point near fall early in the third period to grab a 5-3 advantage, but Daggett executed a reversal 13 seconds later and used a riding time point to advance to the national championship bout. Laya took a 4-1 lead into the third period of the title bout, but then tacked on an escape, a takedown, a 4-point near fall and a riding time point to cement the 12-2 major decision.

Daggett’s performance, as well as a clutch win on Friday by Bryce Walker in the 197-pound tournament, helped the Braves rack up 17 team points and a 19th-place finish at the event. It is the 14th-straight year that the Braves have finished among the nation’s top-30 teams at the event.